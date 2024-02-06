The Giants are adding another former Titans coach

The New York Giants are hiring former Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to Brian Daboll's staff as a tight ends coach, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

This news comes after the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll hired former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in the same role to replace Wink Martindale.

Brian Daboll hopes these coaching staff moves can help the Giants bounce back from what was a disappointing 2023 season, in which they finished 6-11. Tim Kelly will be working with players like Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger with the Giants, and hopes to have them performing well. It is arguably a good get for the Giants to add someone with offensive coordinator experience as a tight ends coach.

Darren Waller is arguably the most dangerous passing weapon for the Giants when he is on the field. He struggled with some injuries in the 2023 season, and while he is not what he was at his peak with the Raiders, Waller is still a quality pass catcher. Daniel Bellinger is more of a traditional tight end, rather than a pass catcher, so Kelly will be working with him as well.

The 2024 season is a crucial one for Daboll and the Giants, as he could be on the hot seat after the disappointing showing in 2023 along with reports of him not getting along with other members of the staff. These recent hires from the Titans will prove to be important in 2024, regardless of the way the season goes.