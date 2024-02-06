The Giants welcome a new face on defense.

The search for a new defensive coordinator has ended for the New York Giants, who found their man in the form of former Tennessee Titans coach Shane Bowen, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Giants have hired former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be their new defensive coordinator, per source. Both GM Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll stressed the importance of taking their time in this process. They have now replaced Wink Martindale.”

The Giants are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished just third in the NFC East division with a 6-11 record. While New York's offense was putrid, the team's defense didn't look very good either, as it concluded the regular season ranked just 26th in the league with 23.9 points allowed per game and 27th with 361.7 total yards given up per outing.

With one notable item crossed out on the Giants' to-do list in their offseason, the challenge to improve the defense is now a focus for Bowen. The 37-year-old Bowen spent time with the Titans from the 2021 campaign to the 2023 season. In what turned out to be his final year with the Titans, Bowen led Tennessee to finishing 15th in the league overall with 21.6 points surrendered per game.

Rushing defense projects to be a main point of interest for Bowen, who had the Titans ranking second against the run back in 2021 and first in the NFL the season after.

Bowen started his NFL coaching career with the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant from 2016 to 2017 before going to Tennessee in 2018 to be an outside linebackers coach.