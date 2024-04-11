The New York Giants are reportedly signing veteran free agent defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Giants were in need of some interior defensive line help, and the signing of Jordan Phillips should help that. There could be some more depth added in the middle or later rounds of the draft, but this was a much-needed signing. New York has Dexter Lawrence, the best nose tackle in the league, but elsewhere on the interior, there was not much else after the departures of Leonard Williams via trade in the middle of last season, and A'Shawn Robinson's departure in free agency to the Carolina Panthers.
Phillips is a former Buffalo Bills player, so he has familiarity with Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. His best season came in 2019, when he recorded 9.5 sacks with Buffalo, according to Pro Football Reference.
The players that the Giants had on the interior outside of Dexter Lawrence were Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley, Ryder Anderson and Timmy Horne. Nunez-Roches was not bad in the role that he was in last year, but he should not be the second best player on the interior of a defensive line. Now, Jordan Phillips slots in next to Dexter Lawrence.
There is some uncertainty about what the Giants will look like on the offensive side of the ball in the 2024 NFL season. The team holds the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there have been rumors about interest in drafting a quarterback in that slot, if one is available that they like. The possibility of trading up is in play as well. But if no quarterback is available, a high-end wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze is in play as well.
There is a lot less uncertainty on the defensive side of the ball, although there are some significant changes going into this season.
Giants' 2024 defensive outlook
As usual, Lawrence will headline the Giants' defense. He is an all-pro player who is playing at a hall of fame type of level these last two seasons. Then you slot in Phillips and the other depth pieces mentioned before on the interior, and then new addition Brian Burns along with Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the starting edge rushers. The defensive line has a chance to be very good.
Bobby Okereke remains the main middle linebacker, along with Micah McFadden, barring a draft pick or signing taking his place. McFadden played a lot better in his second year than he did as a rookie.
The secondary has questions, as Deonte Banks is the No. 1 corner at this moment, with a question mark looming at the second spot. As for safeties, Jason Pinnock and Jalen Mills are currently slotted as starters after Xavier McKinney's departure.
The Giants also have a new defensive coordinator in Shane Bowen, who replaces Wink Martindale. Bowen is not as reliant on blitzing to create pressure in comparison to Martindale. His coverage is also predominantly zone. So the unit will be learning a new scheme.
There is some upside on the Giants' unit, especially in the front seven, but the secondary has some question marks.