The New York Giants' rampant wide receiver trade rumors have a new insertion. One month ahead of the trade deadline, the team now appears to be inquiring about Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Waddle rumors might not be as hot as some others, but they surfaced in the most comedic way imaginable. Giants insider Dan Duggan of ‘The Athletic' recently revealed a text he mistakenly sent to his wife that was meant for a source regarding Waddle's trade availability, and the humorous messages that followed.

Duggan screenshotted a text chain with his wife, Katie, that began when he inadvertently asked her, “Is Waddle actually available or is it that just fan fiction?”

Katie replied with, “What the heck is waddle? Are you talking about a football player?”

When you accidentally send your wife a text intended for a source 😂😂😂 She seems optimistic, Giants fans! pic.twitter.com/TcJGKrU0DE — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

After presumably conducting some research, Duggan's wife came back with, “Looks like the Giants are after him. So I'd say pretty strong sources are indicating he's available. All winds point north to Waddle joining the Giants.”

Duggan joked in the comments that if a trade nears, he will title his next article, ‘All winds point north to Waddle joining the Giants.'

Article Continues Below

Giants' recent receiver trade rumors

The Giants have been in trade rumors since they lost Malik Nabers to a season-ending torn ACL. Typically, New York has been the type of team to pack it in and put a bow on another lost season, but general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are both potentially fighting for their jobs.

The biggest aspect of the Giants' receiver hunt is Jaxson Dart, whom they have already bought into as their franchise quarterback. As promising as Dart has looked thus far, he has few ways to fully grow as an NFL signal-caller with undrafted rookie Beaux Collins and practice squad signee Lil'Jordan Humphrey as his starting receivers.

Waddle would be a boost, but that outcome is more of a fantasy than a reality. The 1-5 Dolphins could look to trade assets at the deadline, but Waddle is a key, young part of their franchise. He will be particularly integral moving forward, as 31-year-old Tyreek Hill's gruesome knee injury could potentially alter his career trajectory.

Aside from Waddle, the Giants have also been linked to Jerry Jeudy, Chris Olave and Jakobi Meyers. New York has been reportedly making calls all week and is intent on making a deal as soon as possible.