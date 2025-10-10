ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter gave New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo a new nickname during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, drawing inspiration from the classic animated series The Flintstones.

“Cam Skattebo runs like he’s a character out of the Flintstones. And to me we could start calling the guy, ‘Bam Bam’ Cam Skattebo right now,” Schefter said.

Schefter elaborated on his comparison, praising Skattebo’s physical running style and relentless energy on the field.

“Right out of the Flintstones, right out of Bedrock. Straight out of Bedrock. Mike Alstott is a great comparison. But he looks like he just wants to run you right over. He’s the human tush push is what he is,” Schefter said. “Like the Eagles have a hole — this guy pushes everybody by himself and just runs over people like this is Zack Baun right there. Zack Baun is an All-Pro linebacker and it’s like get out of my way. So these two guys, these two rookies, they have just filled this team with energy.”

Schefter concluded by highlighting how the Giants’ recent performances could have shifted the NFC East landscape if not for a few close losses.

“I know there are so many games in the NFL that go this way but they were in Dallas and went into overtime. They could’ve and should’ve won that game. They’d be 3-3 right now and we’ll be talking about them and saying, ‘could they win the NFC East?’ That’s what you’d be talking about if they’d won the game in Dallas,” Schefter said.

“Cam Skattebo runs like he's a character out of The Flintstones.. You can start calling him BAM BAM CAM SKATTEBO” ~ @AdamSchefter 🗣🗣BAM BAM CAM #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Bozx27IaTk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 10, 2025

Cam Skattebo’s three-touchdown game showcases his growing role in the Giants’ offense

Skattebo has become a bright spot in New York’s offense this season, bringing a bruising, downhill style that has drawn comparisons to past power backs. In the Giants’ Week 6 Thursday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Skattebo delivered a standout performance. He rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt, and scored three touchdowns as the Giants stunned the defending Super Bowl champions 34-17.

Across five games this season, Skattebo has totaled 338 rushing yards on 82 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He has scored five touchdowns and lost one fumble. As a receiver, he has caught 20 passes for 155 yards on 24 targets, showcasing versatility in short-yardage and passing situations.

The Giants’ offensive resurgence has also been fueled by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made his third career start in the win over Philadelphia. Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, posting a 104.6 passer rating and an 89.8 quarterback rating. He added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, extending plays with his mobility and decisiveness.

Through three starts, Dart has recorded 508 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a 65.6% completion rate and an 87.8 passer rating. He has also rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 32 attempts.

The Giants, now 2-4, will look to build on their momentum when they face the Denver Broncos (3-2) on the road in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.