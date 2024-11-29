The New York Giants lost handily to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, losing their seventh straight game. Since releasing quarterback Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll's team has been in a chaotic state. General manager Joe Schoen is getting called out by analysts like Pat McAfee, while former Giants running back Saquon Barkley is having an MVP-caliber season. However, not all is lost for this proud franchise that has four Super Bowls to its name.

According to NFL Insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov, The Giants now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While that may not be the case for long, as two 2-9 teams have yet to play this weekend, the franchise is in good shape to secure a top pick.

The New York Giants need a reset

Whether it's a new general manager, coach, or a talented top draft pick, the New York Giants need something to happen to kickstart a new era. Every week, it seems to be getting worse within the locker room, with players like wideout Malik Nabers and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence calling the team “soft” recently.

Two years ago, this team was one of the best stories in the NFL. Brian Daboll was a first-year head coach who finally got Daniel Jones to live up to his potential as the No. 6 overall pick. The Giants made it to the playoffs and then had a stunning road win at Minnesota to qualify for the NFC Divisional Round. Daboll ended up winning Coach of the Year for that season.

The franchise has gone 8-20 since, and, looking at the schedule, it's hard to find another win for this season. New York's last five games are against the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles. All of these teams will likely be vying for playoff spots when they play against the Giants.

While losing out may not be ideal for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's job security, it might be the best-case scenario for this struggling franchise. New York is already looking at top NFL draft prospects with Schoen recently visiting a Colorado football practice. The Buffaloes have two top draft prospects: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wideout Travis Hunter Jr.

The Giants' most significant need is at quarterback right now, and the top two candidates in this year's class for that position are Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward. There's a drop-off, according to projections, after those two in the 2025 draft class. The other teams that sit at 2-9 are the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. While it seems unlikely that the Jaguars would pursue a quarterback, the Raiders almost definitely will. Five additional teams also have only one more win than the Giants.

As shown when the Washington Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels second in the 2024 draft, one talented player can turn around an entire franchise. While the Giants do not want to dissolve the culture they've built under Daboll completely, sometimes losing is best for the long-term goals of a once-perenially great franchise.