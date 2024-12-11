The New York Giants recently had to make changes to their roster, placing rookie safety Tyler Nubin on injured reserve. Nubin suffered an ankle injury during their Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and he played a season-low 36 defensive snaps.

Nubin has been solid for the Giants this season and has gotten better every month. The Giants have a stout defense from the defensive line to the secondary, and losing someone like Nubin will definitely affect them. This season hasn't been going well for the team, so they will probably look to play someone else at the safety position who is young and needs reps.

Hopefully, Nubin will be ready for next season and continue to break out for the Giants.

Giants trying to get through tough season

The Giants have not had the best season this year, and there has been a lot going on. Whether it was Daniel Jones wanting to get cut from the Giants after getting benched, to Malik Nabers calling out the team for him not getting targets, there has been a lot to talk about.

The latest news coming from the team is that Tommy DeVito will be starting in place of Drew Lock in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. DeVito was inserted as the starting quarterback after Jones was benched, but he suffered an injury that didn't allow him to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Lock has started the past few games, but after suffering an injury, DeVito will be back in the starting lineup.

The quarterback position has been rough for the Giants for years, and they may be able to get one of the top prospects out of the draft, depending on where they land in the standings. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward should be the top quarterbacks coming in the draft, and hopefully, the Giants can land one of them.

The Giants have a few weapons on offense that they should be happy with for years to come, with Malik Nabers topping the list. Though Nabers has had some good games this season, there have also been times when he hasn't gotten the ball and has expressed it. If the Giants can find consistency at the position, Nabers could be one of the best wide receivers in the league for years to come, and the team may be able to find success, especially with the defense that they had.