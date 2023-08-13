The Texas Rangers are going for the sweep as they take on the San Francisco Giants Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers have outscored the iants 11-4 in the two games played. In the series, Texas is batting .297 with three home runs, two triples, and one double. Mitch Garver leads the team with four hits, four RBI, and one home run. Nathaniel Lowe and Corey Seager have the other home runs for the Rangers in the series. Ezequiel Duran has four hits in the series, as well. Duran's hits include a double and triple. On the mound, the Rangers have allowed just 12 hits in the two games played. They have also only given up four earned runs. Needless to say, the Rangers pitching staff has bene lights out this series.

Four different players have two hits in the series for the Giants. Michael Conforto and Heliot Ramos have hit the only home runs for the Giants in the two games. As a team, the Giants are batting just .188 in the series. On the mound, the Giants have allowed 11 earned runs. Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Ross Stripling are the only pitchers to give up runs, though. Everyone else that has pitched has allowed no runs through 4 2/3 innings pitched with six strikeouts.

Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers. Logan Webb will get the ball for the Giants in this game.

Here are the Rangers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Giants Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-178)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Bay Area

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Dunning has been very good this season. He has a 3.21 season ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .236 off him. Dunning has started off the month of August nicely. He has thrown 13 2/3 innings, allowed just four runs on eight hits, and struck out 17. He is usually not much of a strikeout pitcher, but August has been good to him. The Giants have the fourth most total strikeouts in the MLB this season, so Dunning should be able to rack up a few more in this one. If he can have another start where he punches out six or seven, and shuts down the Giants, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Texas has one of the best offenses in the MLB. They have the fifth most home runs, second highest slugging percentage, and second most runs scored. They drive the ball from gap-to-gap often, and their lineup is scary. Webb is a good pitcher, but the Rangers will take advantage of any mistakes left over the heart of the plate. As long as they do that, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Webb's ground ball rate is 61.5 percent. He does not allow many batters to hit the ball in the air. As mentioned, the Rangers crush the ball. Texas has the second lowest ground ball rate in the MLB. It will be a battle of a ground ball pitcher vs. fly ball hitters. If Webb can keep the Rangers out of the air, the Giants will have a great chance at covering the spread.

Webb is an absolute workhorse, and he is much better when pitching at home. At Oracle Park, Webb has a better oBA, ERA, K/9, and opponents hit for significantly less power. All of these numbers favor the Giants as the Rangers a are a team that wants to put the ball in the air and drive it to the wall. With Webb's ground ball rate, and his success at home this season, the Giants have a good chance to cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers are having great seasons. This matchup is going to be fun, and the game should be a low scoring one. However, when it comes to the pick, It is very hard to bet against Logan Webb when he is pitching in San Francisco. With that said, I think this game is going to be close, and it could very well end in a one-run game. The Rangers are the underdogs, so I will take Texas to cover the spread, and possibly win.

Final Rangers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-178), Under 8 (-110)