New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is making waves on social media again, after a tumultuous week with his contract saga remaining unresolved after the franchise tag deadline.

Barkley removed the Giants from his Twitter bio on Thursday, first pointed out by The Score. It signifies further damage to the relationship, as the anxiously await if he will report to training camp later this month.

Saquon Barkley has removed the Giants from his Twitter bio. 😳 pic.twitter.com/N37yC7vOYb — theScore (@theScore) July 20, 2023

The running back saga hit a peak on Monday, with the tag deadline passing without a major deal for Barkley, Josh Jacobs, or Tony Pollard. The backs were furious, and took to Twitter together to sound off on the state of the RB market.

Barkley spoke out against the Giants the day after the contract fiasco, saying he could leave the team high and dry if he wanted to. He is likely to hold out of training camp due to the lack of a long term deal, and potentially report before week one and play under the tag for $10 million.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F–k you' to the Giants, I could say, ‘F–k you to my teammates,” Barkley said on The Money Matters podcast.

It remains to be seen if he will ultimately report, but it is safe to say the relationship is damaged after the negotiations stalled on the last day. The two sides were reportedly one or two million apart, and were very close to making a deal but the Giants wouldn't budge off $11 million, and Barkley wanted one more.