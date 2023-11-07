The New York Giants are reportedly signing quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad amid Daniel Jones' season-ending injury.

The New York Giants are reportedly signing former Panthers, 49ers, Seahawks and Colts quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Giants have dealt with injuries to starting quarterback Daniel Jones as well as backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib games and will miss at least the next three games.

The Giants' current quarterback depth includes undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, veteran Matt Barkley and now Jacob Eason. For the next three games against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, either Tommy DeVito, Matt Barkley or Eason will be starting.

DeVito came into the game against the New York Jets, which the Giants lost 13-10 in overtime. He entered the game against the Las Vegas Raiders after Jones left with what was later revealed as an ACL injury.

The Giants are currently at 2-7, and are seemingly in line for at least a top-five pick in the draft with the quarterback play they will have for the foreseeable future.

After the games against the Cowboys, Commanders and Patriots, the Giants have their bye week. When the team comes back and plays the Green Bay Packers after the bye, Taylor is eligible to return, but it is uncertain if he will be healthy enough to play.

This season has not gone to plan for the Giants, and the latest signing of Eason to their practice squad shows that they are just trying to get through the year as best as they can.