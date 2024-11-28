New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito reportedly is a long-shot to play in the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tommy DeVito stayed behind in New York to get an MRI and other tests done before flying to Dallas, according to Rapoport. He is not expected to play against the Cowboys, but he will throw pre-game to test the forearm out. If he is unable to play, Drew Lock will get the start for the Giants. There is also the chance that DeVito is the backup or emergency quarterback. With Daniel Jones no longer on the team, Tim Boyle would be the backup if DeVito takes that emergency quarterback role.

The Giants and head coach Brian Daboll named DeVito the starting quarterback ahead of last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a signal that the organization was preparing to move on from Jones, who was eventually released a few days later. Jones signed with the Vikings, which is ironically the team that Jones arguably had his finest moment against in the 2022 NFL Wild Card round.

If Lock ends up starting, it will be interesting to see if the Giants' offense fares any better than in the 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers. He could stake a claim to the staring role for the rest of the season if he performs better than DeVito, especially if he gets Malik Nabers involved after the wide receiver's critical comments.

Giants heading into new era at quarterback position

The Giants entered this season with Jones as the starting quarterback. It was his sixth in the NFL, and the Giants had just extended him in the 2023 offseason coming off of the playoff run. It has not worked out since, as Jones suffered neck and ACL injuries in 2023 amid his struggles. The struggles continued in 2024, and the Giants are now headed in a new direction.

Currently, New York is on track for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although it is perceived as a weak draft at the quarterback position, two options at the top of the draft seem to be Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami. The Giants currently hold the second pick in the draft, and if they keep losing at the rate they are, they could be guaranteed one of those two quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see what direction the organization goes, and it Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will be back in 2025.