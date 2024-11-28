The New York Giants have had a disaster of a 2024 season. New York is 2-9 heading into Week 13 and is at the bottom of the barrel in the NFL. They have a much greater chance of getting the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than making the playoffs in the NFC. New York travels to Dallas for a Thanksgiving showdown at the league's sunniest indoor stadium.

The Giants are the first team since the Eagles to play in the middle window at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium, affectionately called Jerry World after owner Jerry Jones, has made headlines this season for the sun getting in the eyes of players during the game.

A team spokesperson for the Giants declined an interview request for their director of football data and innovation citing competitive reasons. The media intended to ask how the Giants prepare for a late-afternoon game at AT&T Stadium, which sounds like asking about how they prepare for the sun.

Apparently the Giants do not want to share their plan for dealing with the sun with the rest of the NFL. This is because the Giants, as well as the Cowboys and other NFL teams, reportedly “scout the sun in Arlington” per ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

The exact nature of those scouting reports vary, but one thing is certain. AT&T Stadium certainly has a glare issue from the sun during afternoon games.

There is no question that is has impacted the game multiple times over the past few seasons.

What Jerry Jones, NFL players think about the glare at AT&T Stadium

What do players and teams around the league think of AT&T Stadium?

Chief tight end Travis Kelce is aggressively not a fan.

“That f—ing glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is f—ing ridiculous,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, per ESPN. “Absolutely ridiculous. It's like the glass makes it f—ing like spread more. It's like the sun is bigger and brighter than it's ever f—ing been.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb admitted that the sun has caused him issues as well.

“I couldn't see the ball,” Lamb said after losing to Philadelphia, confirming that he gestured after he missed the ball in the end zone because of glare. “The sun.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has the most passionate opinion of anyone about AT&T Stadium. Jones went on an unhinged rant in early November when asked about the effect the sun could have on future games.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said.

“Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?” Jones responded when asked about adding curtains or another covering on the stadium's windows. “Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues.”

The Giants may have chosen the wisest path of all — don't even talk about the glare at AT&T Stadium.