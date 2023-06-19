The New York Giants had a very successful season in 2022 in the first year under the direction of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, and they are trying to build off of that success in the 2023 NFL season.

The Giants had an interesting offseason. Joe Schoen re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones, and made other intriguing moves like franchise tagging Saquon Barkley and completing a splash trade for tight end Darren Waller.

New York expects to improve on offense and create more explosive plays with Darren Waller in the fold, but there are some other players who do not have big names that could play important roles for the Giants in the 2023 NFL season. Let's get into the four underrated sleepers who could break out for the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL season.

4. WR Isaiah Hodgins

The Giants brought in some weapons this season, but the return of Isaiah Hodgins is significant. He was a reliable weapon on the outside for Daniel Jones down the stretch. While the Giants brought in a lot of new bodies at wide receiver, Isaiah Hodgins is one of the most capable receivers on the roster when it comes to playing on the outside.

Hodgins does not bring blazing speed, but his route running and chemistry with Jones was easily noticed. Once Hodgins was in his role as a regular starting receiver, he put up great numbers, and would have been on pace for a 1,000-yard season over 17 games. If he replicates what he did last season, he could put up better numbers than anyone expects going into the season.

3. RB Eric Gray

The Giants selected Eric Gray out of Oklahoma on day three of the NFL Draft, and he is an intriguing prospect. With Saquon Barkley still not with the team after receiving the franchise tag, there is some question about him playing in 2023. It would be a shock if he missed games, but it is not impossible. LeVeon Bell did it before.

Eric Gray is a running back who is not afraid to hit the hole, and usually makes the first defender miss a tackle. He could be a reliable backup running back that allows the Giants to keep Barkley fresh. Barkley got a lot of run last year, so limiting his touches could be beneficial for the Giants down the stretch in 2023. Gray is a guy who could potentially provide that luxury.

2. CB Cor'Dale Flott

Cor'Dale Flott is a second year corner who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Although the Giants have Adoree Jackson and drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cor'Dale Flott could play a key role on the Giants' defense in 2023.

It is unknown whether Cor'Dale Flott is best fit to play the outside or in the slot, but the Giants drafted him to play in the slot. There are some concerns about whether he is big enough to defend the run while playing in the slot, but either way, he is one of the most talented depth corners on the roster, and showed some flashes down the stretch last season. He could be a solid piece for Wink Martindale's defense.

1. WR Parris Campbell

The Giants brought in Parris Campbell on a one-year, $4.7 million contract this offseason. Early returns are good from spring practice, and Parris Campbell has showed flashes in his NFL career. He has struggled with injuries, which is why he did not get a big deal on the market.

The 2022 season was the best season for Parris Campbell. He put up 623 yards and three touchdowns while playing his first full healthy season, and that was with bad quarterback play with the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones is not a star, but he is a big step up from the quarterback play he had with the Colts.

Campbell has been playing in the slot in OTAs and minicamp. That role is wide open, and it seems he already had chemistry with Jones. As long as Campbell is healthy, he could be in for the best season of his career in 2023.