The New York Giants exceeded any fan's wildest expectations in year one under new head coach Brian Daboll last season, as they won nine games and an NFL Playoffs contest, before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. Such success has Giants players like Leonard Williams hungry for more.

In a recent interview with the team's website, Williams spoke about how last year's playoffs success is motivating him even more to chase a Super Bowl ring, per Michael Eisen of Giants.com.

“It motivates me a lot. Last year shows me we have everything it takes right here in the building to go even further. We made it there. We added some more additions to our team. Just got closer, built more and more camaraderie. That was my first time going through the playoffs. We got a win in the playoffs. I'm getting closer toward the end of my career. That is something that really motivates me, is getting the (Super Bowl) ring.”

Williams said that he feels the Giants “have everything it takes” to get to the Super Bowl and win it. He noted that the team made some important additions to their roster this offseason, while also getting “closer” as a team.

Not only did the Giants extend their franchise quarterback, but they went out and got him a legitimate target in Darren Waller, who, when healthy, was one of the very best tight ends in the league in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, New York added some teeth into the middle of the defense with the free agent signing of linebacker Bobby Okereke, who is coming off of a 151-tackle season.

The Giants also drafted cornerback Deonte Banks, who they feel has the makings of a shutdown player at the position.

There's a lot to like about the Giants heading into 2023.

And Williams knows it.