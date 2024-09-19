ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Ohio. We're live from Cleveland Browns Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Giants-Browns prediction and pick.

Last weekend, the Giants lost 21-18 to the Washington Commanders. Somehow, New York scored three touchdowns and still lost. Daniel Jones went 16 for 28 with 178 yards passing and two touchdowns while taking a sack. Additionally, he rushed five times for 32 yards. Devin Singletary rushed 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Malik Nabers made a critical drop but otherwise finished with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. Darius Slayton added three catches for 33 yards.

The defense was stout, finishing with five sacks and not allowing the Commanders to score a touchdown. Yet, the six field goals were enough to lose this game.

The Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13. Deshaun Watson went 22 for 34 with 186 yards passing and took two sacks while also rushing five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Also, Jerome Ford rushed seven times for 64 yards. Jerry Jeudy finished with five receptions for 73 yards. Additionally, Elijah Moore had six catches for 44 yards. Amari Cooper had just three receptions on eight targets for only 11 yards.

The defense finished with four sacks. Ultimately, they pressed Trevor Lawrence all day and could not let the Jaguars get into any coherent form on offense.

The Browns lead the head-to-head series 27-21-2, including a 14-11 mark at home. Furthermore, the Browns won the last battle, 20-6, at the Meadowlands on December 29, 2020.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Browns Odds

New York Giants: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Cleveland Browns: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 38.5 (-108)

Under: 38.5 (-112)

How to Watch Giants vs. Browns

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants already look like they're in trouble. Sadly, not much has gotten better. After getting blown out by the Minnesota Vikings at the Meadowlands, they could not even beat the Commanders despite not allowing a touchdown. Their quarterback is part of the problem.

Jones has passed 364 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 11 times for 47 yards. Unfortunately, he is just not getting the job done and struggling to move the football. Singletary has been inconsistent through two games with the Giants. So far, he has garnered 132 yards rushing with one touchdown and a fumble while also catching five passes for 15 yards. Nabers has been solid to start his career, with 15 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. Now, he hopes to continue producing.

Jason Pinnock has been the best player on defense, with 10 solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Micah McFadden has tallied seven solo tackles and one sack. However, the Giants need more interceptions, as no one has been able to consistently threaten anyone from the secondary.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can establish a consistent running game, utilizing Singletary and blocking for him, which should open things up for Jones. They must also pressure Watson and make life difficult for him.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns looked awful in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Then, they ground out a tough road win against the Jaguars. The trick now is to do it consistently and get Cooper involved more.

Watson must do more. Ultimately, he has passed 355 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while rushing 10 times for 59 yards. Ford has been solid as the running back. Yet, there is still more he can do, as he has rushed 19 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Jeudy has surprisingly been the best receiver. Ultimately, he has caught eight passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. But Cooper is struggling. Surprisingly, he has just five receptions on 17 targets for only 27 measly yards.

Myles Garrett continues to lead this defense. Amazingly, he has tallied five solo tackles and two sacks while fighting off double teams and opening chances for his teammates. Grant Delpit has tallied eight solo tackles. However, the Browns haven't had an interception yet. Cornerback Denzel Ward is the first candidate to try to get one. Yet, he is dealing with a shoulder injury and is not even guaranteed to play.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can protect Watson and establish the running game with Ford finding room in between the seams. Then, they need to make life miserable for Jones and cause him to make mistakes.

Final Giants-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Giants are 0-2 against the spread, while the Browns are 1-1. Overall, neither team looked impressive. But it is easier to trust the Browns in this one. Overall, their defense is elite. They can disrupt things for the Giants and make life difficult for them. We can see a scenario where the Browns win the time of possession battle, and Watson and Ford do enough to win, with Cooper's help. Subsequently, it will be enough to cover the spread.

Final Giants-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns -6.5 (-120)