We're back with yet another MLB betting prediction for Tuesday's slate of action as the 2024 Regular Season draws to a close. This next series takes us to the National League West as the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Giants-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Logan Webb (RHP) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (RHP)

Logan Webb (12-10) with a 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 169 K, 198.2 IP

Last Start: 9/19 @ BAL (L) – 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: (5-5) with a 4.36 ERA, .285 OBA, 90 K, 97.0 IP

Brandon Pfaadt (10-9) with a 4.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 172 K, 173.2 IP

Last Start: 9/19 @ MIL (W) – 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 12 K

2024 Home Splits: (6-4) with a 5.04 ERA, .274 OBA, 82 K, 80.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +128

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently fourth in the NL West and at 10 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, they won't be making the Postseason this year. They haven't made the Postseason since 2021 and after all their success during the 2010's, the Giants have been in the middle of the pack in terms of contending for a World Series. Still, they're playing well as the season winds down and they've won five of their last six games while notching three shut-outs during that stretch. They also come into this series following an impressive sweep over the Postseason-bound Kansas City Royals, so they'll have a chance to stun another formidable team as the betting underdogs here.

The Giants will send Logan Webb to the mound for his thirty-third and likely final start of the season. He ranks in the top-30 for record, ERA, and strikeouts in the MLB this season and has arguably been San Francisco's most consistent starter. He's had a rough month of September, recording four starts and notching just one win during that time. His last time out was cut short as he allowed three runs through five innings, but he managed to punch-out eight batters and had a solid outing with his breaking pitches. Last time he pitched against this Arizona lineup, he went for seven scoreless innings and struck out five batters.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the NL West and they're firmly holding onto position atop the National League Wild Card race. They've won five of their last eight games including four consecutive wins and a 3-1 series win over the Milwaukee Brewers. After their World Series run from a year ago, the Diamondbacks are primed once again to make a deep Postseason run as they look to have one of the more explosive offenses in the field of competition. Most recently, they allowed the Brewers to come back from a nine-run deficit, so this series will be crucial in tightening up their pitching and working out any kinks before they enter Postseason competition.

Arizona will send Brendon Pfaadt to the mound for his thirty-first start of the season. He has a very solid 6-4 record when pitching at home and despite allowing a decent amount of runs during that stretch, his teammates have been able to bail him out with solid performances from the plate. He faced the Brewers last series and allowed just one run through seven innings while notching a season-high 12 total strikeouts. Expect him to have another great day from the mound as he dials his game before the Postseason.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks lead this season series 6-4 and they'll be even more determined to pick up wins here as they're holding onto an NL Wild Card spot. We've seen their offense consistently rank among the tops in the MLB and if they're able to get off to a hot start here, they should find enough fun support to overtake the Giants' efforts from the plate.

Logan Webb has been a very solid option for the Giants this season, but he's shown tendencies to get rocked early in innings. Against a lineup like that of Arizona's, he can't afford to make his team play from behind on the road.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Arizona Diamondbacks to pick up this win as they continue their success over the Giants. We like Brendon Pfaadt as the more consistent starter here and his ability to strike batters out this season has truly been impressive – look for those trends to continue during this game.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-152)