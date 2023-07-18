The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds continue their series today, as they finish yesterday's game and we preview the nightcap. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Reds prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Yesterday saw the Giants and Reds start their game, but not be able to finish it. The rain ended the game early. The Reds opened the scoring in the first with a Matt McLain solo home run off of Logan Webb. The Giants struck back in the third though, with an Austin Slater solo home run to tie things up. The two starting pitchers were performing well, as Brandon Williamson gave up just his fourth hit of the day in the sixth inning, a solo home run to Wilmer Flores that gave the Giants a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jonathan India got his third hit of the day, hitting a solo home run off Logan Webb. India had been in a long slump at the plate, but it was his third hit of the day. Webb gave up just four hits in seven innings, three of them to India. India is currently just a triple shy of the cycle in this game. The tarps came out in with one out in the bottom of the eight. The Giants have runners at second and third when the rain delay hit. After just under two hours, the game was suspended. the two teams will resume the game in the bottom of the eighth at 5:40 PM ET before starting this affair at 7:10 PM ET.

Here are the Giants-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Reds Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+116)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 10.5 (-122)

Under: 10.5 (+100)

How To Watch Giants vs. Reds

TV: NBCSBA/BSOH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

As the Giants head into tonight's game, they hope they can keep the run-scoring going. Yesterday it was just two solo home runs before the game was suspended. On the year they are 12th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. The first home run of the night came from Austin Slater. Before the suspended game, he had been struggling a little at the plate. He was hitting just .211 in July but did have a .400 OBP.

The other home run came from Wilmer Flores. Flores has been hot this month. He is hitting ..432 on the month with a .462 on-base percentage. This was the first RBI of the month for Flores though, as he has struggled with runners in scoring position. It is also the fourth time he has scored this month and gives him hits in nine of his last 11 games. One of the biggest bats in the offense this year has been Michael Conforto. Conforto leads the team in home runs with 13, and RBIs with 49. While he is hitting just .263, he has been better since the All-Star break. In the series with the Pirates, he went five for 12 with five RBIs.

Not everyone is having a good month though. Mike Yastrzemski has struggled this month so far. Going into the game he was hitting just .150 with an RBI. He hit a double on July 4th against Seattle. Tonight, when game one resumes, Yastrzemski will be due up third and will be looking to do damage when he gets to the plate.

On the hill for the evening match, tonight will be Anthony DeSclafani. He will be coming off the 15-day IL to start this game, as has gone 4-8 on the season with a 4.44 ERA. He has not been great in over a month. In June, he pitched 23 innings and gave up 18 runs, 17 earned. That gave him a 6.65 ERA and an 0-3 record. His last time out, he went just three innings giving up three solo home runs to take his fourth straight loss.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds' offense is bad right now. They were shut out twice over the weekend and scored just three runs in three games. Overall, they are eighth in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting fifth in on-base percentage. The Reds are also 14th in batting average and sit 13th in slugging percentage this year. Jonathan India is struggling. He had just one hit in the weekend series in 11 at-bats. He is still hitting just .224 on the month, but that has been raised because he was 3-3 last night. It was just his second double of the month, fourth home run, and ninth RBI.

The other home run came from Matt McLain. McClain has been fairly average so far this month. The home run was the first of the month for him and gave him his third RBI of the month. He is hitting just .255 this month, with six runs scored and five doubles. McClain is one of just two Reds with a hit in the suspended game, as the offense has ground to a halt as of late.

Spencer Steer leads the team in batting average and home runs but has struggled in July so far. He is hitting just .205 on the month with one home run and three RBIs. He was awful against the Brewers. In those six games, he has just one hit while striking out ten times. Elly De La Cruz also struggled coming out of the All-Star break. He went 0-12 in the series with the Brewer's five strikeouts. De La Cruz was moved to the lead-off spot in the game to help spark some offense, but that did not work. He is currently 0-3 with two strikeouts in the suspended game. Still, he is an issue on the base path. De La Cruz has seven stolen bases this month and has been caught once.

Toeing the rubber for the Reds tonight will be Luke Weaver, who is 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA. His last start did not go well, as he went just 3.2 innings while he gave up five runs and two home runs. Still, he managed to come away with the no-decision as the Reds scored eight in the game. The Reds have been putting up big offensive numbers with him on the mound. While he is pitching horribly, the team has won the last eight games he has started even though his ERA in June was 10.29. This is because they have averaged 7.63 runs of offense in the last eight games he has started.

Final Giants-Reds Prediction & Pick

Luke Weaver needs a lot of run support to win. he will not get it tonight. The Reds offense is silent. In the suspended game, only two players have hits, while top players like De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, and Jake Fraley are currently a combined 0-9 with three strikeouts. With how Weaver is pitching, it would take a massive boom for the Reds to win. That is not going to happen. It may be wise to wait for line-ups to come out in this one with the first game being finished beforehand, but a pick can still be made now. The Giants will win this game and cover over the Reds.

Final Giants-Reds Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+116)