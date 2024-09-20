ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Royals Projected Starters

Mason Black vs. Michael Wacha

Mason Black (0-4) with a 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 28 innings pitched, 24K/9BB, .314 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Diego Padres: Loss, 4 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 games, 2 starts, 10.03 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 11.2 innings pitched, 12K/6BB, .327 oBA

Michael Wacha (13-7) with a 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 innings pitched, 138K/43BB, .245 oBA

Last Start: at Pittsburgh Pirates: Win, 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 75.1 innings pitched, 63K/18BB, .249 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Royals Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +154

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco is coming off a really good series on the road in Baltimore. They were able to win the series against a very good team. San Francisco's success this month has come on the mound. They have a 4.01 ERA, but they are doing a good job really limiting the damage. Along with that, the Giants have a 3.38 ERA in their last 10 games. Mason Black has not pitched well, but he could feed off the team. He does not need to have a great game, but holding the Royals to three or four runs would help the Giants win this game.

Kansas City has not played well lately. They are on a four-game losing streak, and they have not hit the ball well in those four games. The Royals have scored just 12 runs in those four games, and they are batting under .250 in those games, their OPS is under .700. They have scored three runs or less in three of those four games, as well. If the Royals continue to struggle, the Giants should be able to win.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals should be able to do some real damage at the plate in this game. Mason Black has not only struggled this season, but he has not been good at all on the road. His ERA is well over 9.00, and teams are hitting .327 off him on the road. Kansas City has the talent to score plenty of runs in the game, and that should continue Friday night. If Mason Black continues his struggles, the Royals are going to win this game.

Michael Wacha has been a very solid addition for the Royals this season. Wacha is absolutely dominant at home, as well. He has been even better in September. This month, Wacha has thrown 17 innings, allowed just 13 hits, struck out 18, and he has a 1.59 ERA. He is pitching well at the right time, and will lead the Royals into the playoffs. As long as Wacha continues to pitch as he has been, the Royals are going to win this game.

Final Giants-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Giants are playing good baseball, but the Royals are the better team. Along with that, Wacha is by far the better pitcher this season. I will put my trust into Michael Wacha and choose the Royals to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Giants-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5