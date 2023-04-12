The NFL Draft is coming up, and despite a very successful 2022 season, the New York Giants have plenty of holes to fill on their roster. There is one player who could fall to them at pick 25 that would be a great fit for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll’s team, and would specifically help quarterback Daniel Jones, who just signed a long-term extension with the team.

Most Giants fans would tell you that their biggest needs coming into the NFL Draft are wide receiver and cornerback. You could make an argument that either of those positions are the biggest need. There are plenty of cornerback prospects in this draft, with names like Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., Brian Branch and Deontae Banks potentially going in the first round. However, it is extremely likely that multiple of those players will go before the Giants are on the clock.

The wide receivers are more likely to fall. It seems like a long shot that Jaxon Smith-Njigba falls to 25, it would likely take a trade for the Giants to land him. However, receivers like Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison and Zay Flowers could be there at 25 for Joe Schoen. Zay Flowers would be a great fit for what Brian Daboll’s offense values, and would give Daniel Jones another weapon outside of Darren Waller. Let’s get into why the Giants should turn in Flowers’ name if he is available at pick 25.

3. Zay Flowers fills an immediate need

The Giants made some low-risk signings at wide receiver this offseason, bringing back players like Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Sterling Shepard, while signing Paris Campbell, Jameson Crowder and others to low-cost contracts. Wan’Dale Robinson was drafted in the second round last year, but he is coming off of a torn ACL. Robinson and Slayton are the only players who are under contract past the 2023 season. There is some uncertainty with those pieces.

Zay Flowers would come in and be a long-term piece for the Giants offense, even if he does not end up as that true number one receiver. He could be a very productive receiver in Brian Daboll’s offense with a potential five-year rookie contract.

2. Zay Flowers fits the long-term view

Some might be worried about Flowers’ size, with him being 5-foot-10. The Giants have other smaller wide receivers like Robinson, Shepard and Crowder. Like noted above, those guys are not signed for the long-term, which is what Flowers would be for the Giants. Those players already in house should not prevent the Giants from taking a player like Flowers if he is available.

Despite the playoff trip in 2022, the Giants need to plug holes for the long-term, and Flowers would do that.

1. Zay Flowers fits Joe Schoen’s values

General manager Joe Schoen has spoken about what he values in the wide receiver position before, and has said that the size is not worrying if the player has speed and versatility. While Flowers is not the tallest receiver, he fits the other two descriptor. He has the speed that can take the top off of a defense. Flowers also has the ability to play on the outside, which might go against many assumptions based on his size. On paper, Flowers would be a great fit for Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s system. If he is there at pick 25, the Giants should highly consider taking him.