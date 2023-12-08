Ginuwine is recalling the excerpt from Britney Spears' book 'The Woman In Me' about Justin Timberlake's "blaccent."

Ginuwine has responded to Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me. In a conversation with People, Ginuwine was asked if he remembered his interaction with Spears and Justin Timberlake where the “Circus” singer said Timberlake had a “blaccent.” Ginuwine said that he did not recall the moment.

“Yeah, yeah, I definitely heard about it,” Ginuwine told the puplication. “People were calling about that. But I can tell you I don't remember that happening. I truly don't remember that happening. If Justin would've did something like that, I probably would've looked at him like, ‘Why are you acting like that?' If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would've definitely stuck out. So nah, I don't remember that happening.”

Britney Spears Recalls How Justin Timberlake's Blaccent Embarrassed Her

One of the viral moments from the memoir was when Spears recalled their trip to New York when they met R&B singer Ginuwine. Timberlake apparently had a blaccent when meeting the singer which Spears said embarrased her.

“[Justin's] band *NSYNC was what people back then called ‘so pimp.' They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop,” William narrated in the viral clip. “To me, that's what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very conscious to position themselves as a white group.”

Spears then says she and Timberlake ran into “a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion” (aka Ginuwine). “J got all excited and said, so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiiiine! What’s up, homie?’”

Spears’s longtime friend and assistant, Felicia Culotta, made fun of him but “J wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, Okay, f*** you, Fe.”

Justin Timberlake Denies Fleeing The Country Due To Britney Spears' Memoir

Timberlake has not responded to Spears' book although he was mentioned several times throughout the memoir.

The *NSYNC singer has been public enemy No. 1 on social media ever since snippets of Spears' book was released back in October. A rumor began that he fled out the country to avoid the backlash. However, a source denies that the “Cry Me A River” singer planned this trip to get away from the negativity.

“It had nothing to do with Britney’s memoir,” a source told Us Weekly about the Mexico trip. “He and his family already had this vacation planned months ago.”

The Woman in Me is out now.