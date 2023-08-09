Gisele Bundchen is opening up about her life after her split from Tom Brady. In a new interview with Vogue Brasil, the supermodel explained how she remains positive after her 13-year marriage to the NFL legend ended last year.

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow,” she told the outlet.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way,” she added.

“I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams,” she said. She and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

Brady recently celebrated a birthday on Aug. 3 as the athlete turned 46 this year. “What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa,” he wrote. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…”

“This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings,” he continued. “I couldn't imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I've experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

“To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet,” he added, “to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning.”

The supermodel commented on his Instagram post with the “praying hand” emoji.

She recently went on a trip as well, back to her home country of Brazil.

“What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired,” she captioned the snapshots of her on a swing overlooking a forest, a pelican, relaxing by a campfire, and more.

Gisele and Tom announced their divorce in October 2022 on Instagram.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world, he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”