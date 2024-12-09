During an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay panel, Timothée Chalamet picked the Texas Longhorns to beat the Georgia Bulldogs, and Glen Powell reacted.

He took to his Instagram Stories (via Timothée Chalamet Updates. on X, formerly Twitter) after the game. The Twisters star seemingly appreciated Chalamet picking his team to win the SEC Championship. He posted a picture of Chalamet doing the Hook 'em Horns on College GameDay.

“Give us the trophy,” his post read. “Give him the Oscar.”

Georgia defeats Texas in the SEC Championship

Unfortunately, Chalamet's luck with his picks ran out. Texas lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship game 22-19. Fans like Powell and Matthew McConaughey were likely both disappointed with the outcome.

It was an upset, as Texas was the second-ranked team in the country heading into the game. Georgia was the fifth-ranked school. Now, Georgia overtook the second spot while Texas football fell to fourth.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled mightily in the game. He threw for 358 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the game. Meanwhile, Georgia lost starting quarterback Carson Beck to an injury in the game. Gunner Stockton filled in and threw for 71 yards and an interception.

With the College Football Playoffs starting soon, we will see what happens to Georgia and Texas. They will start on Friday, December 20, 2024, and culminate on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Who are Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet?

Powell and Chalamet are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment. The former recently caught fire after starring in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Since then, he has had roles in Devotion, Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters. Hit Man was his latest collaboration with Richard Linklater after appearing in Fast Food Nation and starring in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Anyone but You is a rom-com also starring Sydney Sweeney. It was a surprise box office hit, grossing over $220 million worldwide. Coming up, Powell will star in Edgar Wright's adaptation of The Running Man.

Meanwhile, Chalamet is on the press tour for A Complete Unknown. The Bob Dylan biopic is preparing for a Christmas Day release from Searchlight Pictures.

A Complete Unknown depicts Dylan's rise in the early sixties. It follows him as he transitions to electrically amplified music with “Like a Rolling Stone.” The movie will also show his controversial performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.