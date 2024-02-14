Godzilla and Kong prepare for battle against a their latest threat in the second trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The last Godzilla and Kong shared the big screen together, the two monsters faced off in titanic battles that only ended with the appearance of an even greater threat born of humanity's fear and desire for power. They will reunite in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to battle an even greater threat, this time born of their world, and the latest trailer shows just how dangerous this threat is to both monsters and humans.

Godzilla x Kong's newest trailer offers a better look at how ominous the titular monsters' newest threat, dubbed the Scar King, presents to everything living on the Earth's surface and its hollow underbelly. As the film's subtitle implies, Scar King appears to be a malevolent ruler ready to wage open war on anything and anyone standing in its way, but Kong and Godzilla look equally ready to fight back with some upgrades of their own.

The trailer also provides a look at some of the new and returning human characters from 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, led by Rebecca Hall's Dr. Illene Andrews. Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottie return, as well, to aid Kong and Godzilla in their latest battle by trying to uncover Scar King's secrets that may be hidden within the hollow Earth.

They are joined by newcomer Dan Stevens' Trapper, who looks to ostensibly serve as the replacement for Alexander Skarsgard's character from the 2021 film. Where Skarsgard's character was somewhat reluctant and neurotic, though, Trapper appears to be a more confident and smart-mouthed character to lean into the more colorful tone The New Empire seems to be shooting for.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be the first film in WB and Legendary's MonsterVerse to get a full theatrical release with no same-day streaming since 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Godzilla vs Kong had a duel-release in theaters and streaming on HBO Max in 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, though still managed to bring in $470 million at the worldwide box office and was a hit on HBO Max.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to release in theaters on March 29, 2024.