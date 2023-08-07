The PGA Tour unveiled its 2024 schedule, featuring a slew of notable changes amidst the pending partnership with LIV Golf, the DP World Tour, and the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund. (Tiger Woods recently joined Rory McIlroy and others on the policy board, which helped formulate the revamped calendar.)

The PGA Tour is rebranding its calendar as the 2024 FedExCup Season. The 2024 FedExCup Regular Season will consist of 36 events, beginning with what's being called the “Opening Drive” at The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii in January. The regular season will culminate at the Wyndham Championship, which Lucas Glover won this past Sunday. The calendar also includes 18 Full-Field Events and five Additional Events.

Once again, 70 players will advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

What had been known as “Designated” events will be renamed “Signature” events. The eight Signature events will feature limited fields and increased prize money and FedExCup points. Listed below are the eight Signature Events. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course was not a designated event in 2023.

The Sentry — Jan. 3-7

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — Jan. 31-Feb. 4

The Genesis Invitational — Feb. 14-18

Arnold Palmer Invitational — Mar. 6-10

RBC Heritage — Apr. 19-21

Wells Fargo Championship — May 8-12

The Memorial — June 5-9

Travelers Championship — June 19-23

The three player-host tournaments — Tiger's The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Memorial — will have 36-hole cuts. The five other Signature events will not have a cut.

Overall, the Tour is aiming to connect tournaments in unprecedented ways over the course of a linear 12-month season. Each of the Signature Events will leave room in the field for “The Next 1o” and “The Swing 5”, based on FedExCup standings.

PGA Tour officially releases the 2024 schedule. No new surprises, but includes an explanation as to how players will qualify for the (newly branded) “signature” events. Prepare to hear plenty about The Next 10 and The Swing 5. pic.twitter.com/LSbYObvFoB — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 7, 2023

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA TOUR’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” said commissioner Jay Monahan. “While winning on the PGA TOUR continues to be the ultimate – and most difficult – challenge, we have further connected every tournament, with more at stake each week. From The Sentry through the FedExCup Playoffs and into the soon-to-be-announced FedExCup Fall, this new, cadence will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before.”

The FedExCup Fall portion of the calendar, which will finalize the top 125 heading into the 2025 regular season, will be released at a later time.