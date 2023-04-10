Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Fresh off missing the cut at The Masters, Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from this week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the PGA Tour announced on Monday.

McIlroy finished at 5-over par at Augusta National after shooting a 77 in the second round on Friday. The world’s No. 3 ranked player was hoping to earn his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam. McIlroy has not won a major since 2014.

No reason was cited for McIlroy’s withdrawal. Per the tour, “WDs will not be replaced by alternates unless needed to fill the field of 132.”

The RBC Heritage, which begins on Thursday, is a “designated event,” which requires participation from players who finished 2022 in the top 20 of the Tour’s Player Impact Program — a catch-all metric that broadly measures popularity and comes with monetary rewards. Players are allowed to skip one designated event, though Rory already sat out the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Another missed designated event could potentially cost McIlroy a chunk of the $12 million in PIP money he earned last year. McIlroy has only played the RBC twice in his career, but the designated events were introduced this year (Rory has been a driving force behind their inception). The RBC Heritage purse is $20 million.

The 33-year-old is currently in seventh place in the FedExCup standings. He won THE CJ CUP at the start of the season and recently finished T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T3 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event. He ranks second on tour in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.