Through almost two full rounds at The PLAYERS Championship, TPC Sawgrass has been far more receptive to good scores than normal. Several players have carded rounds in the mid-60s, with Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia in the clubhouse, leading at 11-under. That is one end of the spectrum. Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, found himself at the other end.

After a solid start to his tournament, Clark closed his opening round coming in with a couple of bogeys. Yet, he finished his day at even par. But on Friday, things continued to go in the wrong direction.

That led to the surprising news that Clark has withdrawn from The PLAYERS, per the Golf Channel broadcast. Interestingly, there was no reason given for the WD initially. However, a little later it was revealed that Clark is dealing with a neck injury.

The 31-year-old struggled out the gates on Friday. He doubled the par-5 2nd, and compounded that with bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes. That dropped him to 4-over and well below the cut line. He then parred the next three holes before withdrawing at the turn.

Clark was looking to make amends after losing at The PLAYERS in heartbreaking fashion last year. He entered the final round in solo second place, but watched as Scottie Scheffler blew past everyone.

Despite Scheffler's torrid pace that day, Clark found himself with a birdie putt on 18 to force a playoff. It was seemingly perfect but somehow lipped out, nestling 10 inches from the cup.

The Denver, CO native has had a rollercoaster ride of a season in 2025.

He earned a top-15 finish at The Sentry, the first Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Clark then missed the cut at The American Express and struggled at Pebble Beach, finishing tied for 73rd.

He appeared to right the ship, logging another strong finish, tying for 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and a T31 at Arnie's Place last week.

There was no indication that Clark was under the weather on Thursday. That makes this news very peculiar and worth digging into.