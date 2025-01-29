Jordan Spieth has had a difficult couple of seasons on the PGA Tour. His last win on Tour was the RBC Heritage in April of 2022. Since that time, his game has been up and down as he has dealt with numerous injuries. Spieth suffered a wrist injury playing with his son in 2023 that has plagued him ever since.

That culminated in Spieth undergoing surgery last fall. The rehabilitation has been a long and arduous process, but the three-time major champion is finally back. Spieth is in the loaded field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is not alone in coming back from injury this week either. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also making his season debut at Pebble Beach.

On the eve of the tournament, Spieth fielded questions pertaining to his recovery process and where it stands.

“I got a couple great pieces of advice before and during recovery and one of them was that no one's ever come back too late from a surgery,” Spieth said. “So I kind of took that to heart.

“I'm very pleased with how everything's gone. I wake up, it's a little tight still after putting it to use a lot the last couple of weeks to try to get ready, but it's nothing that can do any damage anymore. I just loosen it up and it feels really good.”

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second of many PGA Tour Signature Events this season. The relatively new schedule structure allows for limited fields and significantly higher purses. This week, there is $20,000,000 up for grabs. So, it is a good time for Jordan Spieth to make his debut.

The last time he played well here was before the wrist injury. He finished solo second in 2022. In the last two years, he was unable to crack the top 30. But he is clearly in the right head space to make a splash in his return.

“It might take a little while, I'm not sure, but it's all systems go now and I'm excited to be back.”