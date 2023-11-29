Will Jordan Spieth be in prime condition to beat Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland in the Hero World Challenge after his post-Ryder Cup injury?

Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland have been getting a lot of attention during the Hero World Challenge. But, Jordan Spieth's resiliency is not talked about enough. He will be playing in the Albany Golf Club alongside these other great players in hopes of winning the $3.5 million purse. But, fans cannot help but question his status after his injury after the Ryder Cup. The golfer out of Texas shed some light on the incident, via Gabrielle Herzig of Sports Illustrated.

“I was very shocked when I reinjured it. I was reaching for a toaster to make my son breakfast and I was just supporting it on the shelf,” was the explanation that Jordan Spieth had for his unfortunate injury.

Apparently, he suffered a hit to his ulnar nerve after the Ryder Cup which could be the cause of the accident. This makes it more uncomfortable for him to control movement in his forearm, fingers, and hand. He is doing fine now and is in prime condition to compete in the Hero World Challenge.

Regardless of all this, he is ready to blaze it up against Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland in the Hero World Challenge, “I was out for another couple weeks. I finally got to the bottom of everything. So, I've had really good physical therapists. I had to add that into my routine in the last couple of months. And, I will continue to. But essentially got to the bottom of it and was able to get in some really good work.”

Will he be in striking distance in winning the Hero World Challenge?