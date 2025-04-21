Jordan Spieth is undeniably one of the most talented golfers on the planet. Yet, his play over the last year and a half has left plenty to be desired. As a result, Spieth has fallen off the map when it comes to Ryder Cup points.

The three-time major champion put forth a strong effort at the Masters just over a week ago. He finished tied for 14th at 3-under par, but that did not move the needle much with regard to earning a spot on Team USA's roster.

The latest standings were released on Monday, the day after Justin Thomas won the RBC Heritage, snapping his PGA Tour drought.

Spieth is yet to crack the top 25, moving up two spots to No. 30 after his T18 finish at the RBC Heritage.

The top six on the list automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup. That leaves six captain's picks for Keegan Bradley to make.

As it stands, Scottie Scheffler is atop the list for obvious reasons. He is followed by Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, and the aforementioned Thomas.

Thomas just joined the list with his win on Sunday.

That is something Spieth is going to need to do to make any headway in the rankings. His last win ironically came back at the RBC Heritage three years ago.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner has had ups and downs since that time. Last year, it was revealed Spieth was dealing with a wrist injury that required surgery.

The results have been all over the place since that time.

Jordan Spieth has two top 10s this year, a T4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Cognizant Classic. He has a handful of other top 20 finishes, but also missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and finished 59th at The PLAYERS Championship.

There are still five months left before Team USA's Ryder Cup roster will be finalized. But if he is unable to win a couple of events, it seems highly unlikely Spieth will climb enough to automatically qualify.

That means he would need to be one of Bradley's picks for the event.

Spieth has been a mainstay for Team USA, playing in all five Ryder Cups since 2014. If he wants to make it six, he will have to play far consistently well over the summer.

An upcoming trip to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship will be his next chance to make a splash.