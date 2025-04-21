Justin Thomas picked up his first win in nearly three years on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. He beat Andrew Novak on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win at Harbour Town Golf Links. The two-time major winner has seen significant improvement in his putter this year, holing a 20-footer to win on Sunday. Thomas thanked Xander Schauffele for his help after winning the RBC Heritage.

Asked Justin Thomas what has led to the drastic improvement with the putter (from 174th to 24th). He revealed he sought Xander Schauffele's help. Xander spent 2-3 hours with JT in the offseason and helped JT refind his feels. "It was more of the questions he asked me made me…

“Obviously, it's a lot of work and time to spend on it. Funny as it is, a huge help, I called Xander at the end of last year because I think he's one of the best putters,” Thomas told the media, per Paul Hodowanic of PGATour.com.

“‘Can I just pick your brain for like two or three hours and just talk to you about putting?' So he came out with me and was asking me a bunch of different questions. You guys obviously know Xander, but he doesn't leave any box unchecked. He said that day, ‘If it has anything to do with you potentially improving in golf, I've probably done it or tried it.'”

“The more I was talking, I wasn't doing any of the things I was doing in my best putting years.”

Thomas said, “It was more of the questions he asked me made me realize that I'm trying basically too hard and I'm trying too many different things.”

If there is anyone to ask about putting, Thomas picked a good one in Schauffele. The Californian won two majors last year, the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and finished 12th on tour in Strokes Gained: Putting. Thomas finished without a win and finished 174th in that stat.

Thomas is back in the winner's circle while Schauffele has dealt with a rib injury this year. Could these two friends square off in a major this year?