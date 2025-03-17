The PGA Tour's flagship event, the PLAYERS Championship from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, culminated on Monday morning with Rory McIlroy reigning supreme. McIlroy bested JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff to capture the 28th win of his PGA Tour career.
Sunday's final round hit a four-hour rain delay, which pushed players to the brink of sunlight. When both Spaun came up inches short of making a birdie to win on 18, both players were told they would be playing first thing Monday morning.
McIlroy came out hot, birdieing the par-5 16th to take a one-shot lead. But it ultimately came down to the famous island green on 17. Spaun's tee shot air-mailed the green straight into the lake. That all but clinched the title for Rory and, with it, a handsome reward of $4.5 million.
That is because of the relatively new purse structure on the PGA Tour. In 2024, the Tour felt inclined to increase purse sizes to hold onto elite talent, as LIV Golf's endless pit of money had pried away some of the world's best.
The eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule each have an elevated purse of $20 million. But The PLAYERS is even higher, as $25 million will be doled out.
Below is the breakdown of the full payouts at the Players Championship.
Players Championship $25 Million Payouts
P1 Rory McIlroy -12 $4,500,000
P2 J. J. Spaun -12 $2,725,000
T3 Tom Hoge -10 $1,325,000
T3 Akshay Bhatia -10 $1,325,000
T3 Lucas Glover -10 $1,325,000
T6 Danny Walker -9 $843,750
T6 Corey Conners -9 $843,750
T6 Bud Cauley -9 $843,750
9 Robert MacIntyre -8 $731,250
T10 Collin Morikawa -7 $656,250
T10 Davis Thompson -7 $656,250
T12 Patrick Cantlay -6 $556,250
T12 Jake Knapp -6 $556,250
T14 Aaron Rai -5 $418,750
T14 Denny McCarthy -5 $418,750
T14 Tommy Fleetwood -5 $418,750
T14 Sam Ryder -5 $418,750
T14 Sepp Straka -5 $418,750
T14 Alex Smalley -5 $418,750
T20 Shane Lowry -4 $240,250
T20 Ryan Fox -4 $240,250
T20 Keegan Bradley -4 $240,250
T20 Joe Highsmith -4 $240,250
T20 Matt McCarty -4 $240,250
T20 Daniel Berger -4 $240,250
T20 Scottie Scheffler -4 $240,250
T20 Min Woo Lee -4 $240,250
T20 Max McGreevy -4 $240,250
T20 Stephan Jaeger -4 $240,250
T30 Russell Henley -3 $163,750
T30 Harris English -3 $163,750
T30 Will Zalatoris -3 $163,750
T33 Rico Hoey -2 $136,250
T33 Kurt Kitayama -2 $136,250
T33 Justin Thomas -2 $136,250
T33 Taylor Moore -2 $136,250
T33 J.T. Poston -2 $136,250
T38 Si Woo Kim -1 $111,250
T38 Justin Lower -1 $111,250
T38 Davis Riley -1 $111,250
T38 Taylor Pendrith -1 $111,250
T42 Hayden Springer E $81,688
T42 Matt Kuchar E $81,688
T42 Billy Horschel E $81,688
T42 Jesper Svensson E $81,688
T42 Mac Meissner E $81,688
T42 Tom Kim E $81,688
T42 Chris Kirk E $81,688
T42 Ryan Gerard E $81,688
T50 Beau Hossler +1 $63,500
T50 Jacob Bridgeman +1 $63,500
T52 Byeong Hun An +2 $60,750
T52 Sahith Theegala +2 $60,750
T54 Matthieu Pavon +3 $58,250
T54 Carson Young +3 $58,250
T54 Charley Hoffman +3 $58,250
T54 Camilo Villegas +3 $58,250
T54 Joel Dahmen +3 $58,250
59 Jordan Spieth +4 $56,750
60 Jhonattan Vegas +5 $56,250
T61 Trey Mullinax +6 $54,500
T61 Cameron Young +6 $54,500
T61 Sungjae Im +6 $54,500
T61 Will Chandler +6 $54,500
T61 Chandler Phillips +6 $54,500
T61 Austin Eckroat +6 $54,500
67 Emiliano Grillo +7 $52,750
68 Isaiah Salinda +8 $52,250
T69 Sami Valimaki +9 $51,500
T69 C.T. Pan +9 $51,500
71 Rickie Fowler +12 $50,750
72 Xander Schauffele +13 $50,250
Exactly half of The Players field earned a paycheck this week. Notice how Xander Schauffele finished dead last among those to make the cut. Certainly not ideal, but he appears to still be battling with the rib injury that kept him off the course for over a month.
Meanwhile, 72 others will head home with lost wages incurred on the trip to Ponte Vedra.
They include some of the more well-known players on Tour, including Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau, among others.