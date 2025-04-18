The PGA Tour is at the Harbour Town Golf Links for the next Signature Event of the 2025 season: the RBC Heritage. The field is stacked with talent, with seemingly every big name on the PGA Tour except Rory McIlroy, who is likely still celebrating his Masters win, playing this week. That includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler entered Friday's second round of the RBC Heritage in a great spot. He fired off a 7-under 64 on Thursday, leaving him just three shots behind Justin Thomas. Thomas tied the course record on Thursday with a 10-under 61.

It appeared as though Friday would be more of the same for the Ridgewood, New Jersey native. He picked up a couple of early birdies to get to 9-under before things went the wrong way.

Scheffler bogeyed the par-5 5th and carded a couple of pars on the next two holes. Then on eight, the 28-year-old superstar's frustration boiled over.

Scottie Scheffler club smash 💥🏌️‍♂️ The world #1 is LIVID 😲

After hitting a solid tee shot on the par-4 8th, Scheffler's approach shot came up well short of the intended target. The ball landed on the green, but caught the false front and rolled all the way back into a fairway bunker, 68 yards from the hole. He was so angry with himself he slammed his club into the rough beside the fairway.

That on-course demeanor is not something golf fans are accustomed to from him. But this year has been a bit different.

The world's best golfer would end up making bogey. But therein lies why he is the best player in the world. He can go from rage to pure focus in a matter of minutes.

Scheffler hit a beautiful shot from the greenside bunker on nine to set up a birdie putt, which he sank. That put him back to red figures on the day and 8-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Thomas has been unable to build on his lead entering Friday. He is tied with Si Woo Kim at 10-under as both players tackle their back nine.

There are an unbelievable amount of stars in contention as the weekend nears.

Beside Thomas and Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman are all 7-under. One shot back of that group includes Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover and Matt Fitzpatrick.

There are several others stars right behind them. It is sure to make an exciting weekend at the PGA Tour's next Signature Event. Easter Sunday will surely provide fireworks, but will Scottie Scheffler?