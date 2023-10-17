Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, stars of Good Burger, made a surprise reunion during New York Comic Con; however, did they break the SAF-AFTRA strike rules?

Turns out that Good Burger 2 was produced by Uptown Productions, which has a separate agreement with SAG-AFTRA and is not part of the ongoing strike.

The stars appeared and promoted the release of Good Burger 2, which comes out on November 22, according to Metro.

Some topics of discussion popped up around social media about whether this violated their SAF-AFTRA terms. On Reddit, a user asks, “They are both here promoting Good Burger 2. Does this violate their SAG/AFTRA terms? If not, does anyone know why?”

A response about them being producers mentions they're “skirting the rules” but can attend and talk about Good Burger.

Good Burger details

The comedians discussed creating the new movie and what it meant to them in front of an audience while at the Javits Convention Center.

“This is emotional for me; it's a beautiful moment,” Kel stated, referring to moments on the set.

“This is my brother; we started when we were 14 years old. Behind the scenes, just the moments working with Kenan again, us laughing every day, it was super awesome,” he adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenan Thompson (@kenanthompson)

They did remain a bit coy about the sequel's plot, and they mentioned fans of the original are in for some fun moments ahead. This will include the flying burgers and the Good Burger mobile.

So, long story short, no rules were broken. And Good Burger 2 sounds like a tasty sequel fans can prepare for.