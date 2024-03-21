The New York Jets made the biggest of splash of the 2023 offseason when they traded for Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for them, the shine on that acquisition did not last very long.
Rodgers got hurt on the Jets' fourth snap of the season and was lost for the rest of the year. Gang Green's 2023 season flew out the window once that injury took place and resulted in a disappointing 7-10 campaign.
But, there is room for optimism with the Jets after some of the moves they've made to start free agency. They've added a number of high-profile names to their roster, including Tyron Smith, Mike Williams, John Simpson, Javon Kinlaw, and Tyrod Taylor.
All of those players should help the Jets in some capacity, but of all of them, Smith profiles as the biggest and best acquisition the team has made so far. Allowing edge rusher Bryce Huff to leave the building, however, tracks as the worst move of free agency so far for New York.
Best move: adding Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses
The clear and utmost priority for the Jets this offseason was improving their offensive line. It was nothing short of a disaster last season. In 2023, they ranked 30th in the NFL in pass block win rate and 29th in run block win rate according to ESPN.com.
As one would imagine, that led to New York allowing more sacks than than they would like. They conceded 64 of them in 2023, which was tied for the fourth-most in the league.
Enter Tyron Smith. Smith has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL for a long time. Even though he's getting up there in age (he will turn 34 years old in December) he is still playing at an elite level.
Tyron Smith's 2023 pass-blocking metrics are incredible
– 3.36% pressure rate allowed via PFF: 2nd-best among LT
– Allowed just 1 sack and 1 hit: His 0.36% sack/hit rate ranked 2nd-best among LT
– 84.5% one-on-one block rate via NGS: 3rd-highest among LT
Total stud pic.twitter.com/g42qpfp7n7
— Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 16, 2024
The Jets did not stop there regarding their offensive line. They also addressed their right tackle position by trading for Baltimore's Morgan Moses. Moses performed exceptionally well on that side as well over the last few seasons.
Morgan Moses has an 84.6 PFF grade since 2020, & his 88.4 run blocking grade during that time ranks 6th among all tackles
LG: John Simpson
C: Joe Tippmann
RG: AVT
RT: Morgan Moses
All we need to do now is figure out LT & we're set 🔥
Who do think will be LT, #Jets fans❓ pic.twitter.com/XU573YnQ9w
— Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) March 13, 2024
New York did not even have to pay a lot for both players either. They signed Smith to a meager one year deal for just $6.5 million. All they had to trade for Moses was just 22-pick swap in the fourth round and an additional sixth-round pick. They replaced two big question marks on the most important positions of the offensive line to two resounding answers. That's great work on their part.
Grade: A+
Worst move: allowing Bryce Huff to leave
One priority for Jets' head coach Robert Saleh is having a plethora of pass rushers at his disposal. Last season, New York had five players who registered at least five sacks on the year and seven with at least three. Unfortunately for them, their leader on that front just exited the premises.
That would be Bryce Huff. Huff paced the Jets with ten sacks on the year. That number was tied for the 22nd most in the NFL. He also posted the eighth-best individual pass rush win rate number in 2023.
Only Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Will Anderson Jr., TJ Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Jonathan Greenard, and Haason Reddick ranked higher in that metric than Huff.
The Jets may have foresaw this exit last year. They used their first-round pick on former Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who will now take on a more prolific role with the team.
The same will be the case for fellow former first-rounder Jermaine Johnson. At least the Jets have reinforcements already in tow, but losing Huff will still hurt.
Grade: C