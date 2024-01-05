With Tua Tagovailoa tearing up the NFL, here are the best lefty quarterbacks in NFL history. There are some legends on this list.

Even though most of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time are right-handed, there have been some excellent left-handed quarterbacks in the league as well. However, it seems that being mobile is the best way for lefties to have success.

Before Michael Penix Jr. gets to the NFL (he has led Washington football to the National Championship Game against Michigan football), here are the current rankings of the 10 greatest left-handed quarterbacks in NFL history.

10. Bobby Douglass

One of the first left-handed dual threats to play the game, Bobby Douglass was a man who could throw and run at a solid level. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1969, he was a starter for the team for multiple years in the NFL.

He wasn't a great QB, due to his below-average completion percentage and turnovers. He did, however, famously throw four touchdowns in a game after he broke his wrist in the first quarter.

However, one of his best years came in 1972, when he passed for 1,276 yards and 17 total touchdowns while rushing for 968 yards. The 968 rushing yards were an NFL record until 2006, with Michael Vick breaking that mark. While Douglass was no star QB in the NFL, he still managed to find ways to produce and continue the path for left-handed quarterbacks.

9. Frankie Albert

Frankie Albert has the honor of being the first quarterback to play in NFL history as a left-hander. When he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1942 (they sure do love their left-handed QBs), he was projected to be the starter for the team. However, he was pulled out of the league because of WWII.

After he completed his duties, Albert went back to the NFL and played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1946. On top of that, besides being the first left-handed QB, he would also be the very first 49ers QB to start for the team.

His best season would come in 1948, when he tossed for 1,990 yards, accumulated 37 total touchdowns, ran for 349 yards and had an excellent (at the time) 58.3 percent pass-completion percentage. While he wasn't the best left-handed QB in San Francisco, Albert paved the way for lefties to play in the NFL.

8. Jim Zorn

Jim Zorn was the first starting quarterback for the expansion Seattle Seahawks in 1976 despite being an undrafted free agent out of NCAA Division II Cal Poly Pomona in California. Zorn held on to that job until being replaced by Dave Krieg midway through the 1983 season.

Zorn's first year with the expansion team was rough as expected with the Seahawks going 2-12 and Zorn leading the NFL in interceptions as well as passing attempts. Only two seasons later, Zorn led the Seahawks to its first winning season at 9-7, and Zorn made the Second Team All-Pro.

However, the Seahawks never made the playoffs with Zorn as starter. After he was replaced in 1983, the Seahawks earned their first trip to the postseason as a wild card. Zorn finally got to play in a postseason game when he replaced a struggling Krieg in the second half of an AFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Raiders.

Zorn was a backup for the rest of his career and ended up playing for the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finish his NFL career. He ended up with over 21,000 passing yards and 111 touchdowns, but he also threw 141 interceptions.

7. Scott Mitchell

Scott Mitchell was no elite starting QB. However, he was the perfect journeyman who had himself a few nice seasons as a starter.

Originally taken by the Miami Dolphins in 1991, he would go to play for four different NFL teams. One of his best seasons of his 11-year career was when he played for the Detroit Lions in 1995. In 16 games, he tossed for 4,338 yards, 32 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

In total, he accumulated 15,692 passing yards and 106 total touchdowns in his NFL career. While he wasn't a star quarterback, he had a few solid seasons in Detroit.

Tua Tagovailoa was taken by the Miami Dolphins fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Even though he didn't get to start immediately for the team, the current Dolphins starter managed to produce and has shown steady improvement. He's improved his passing yards and touchdown passes in each season since his rookie year.

With one game left in the current season, Tagovailoa leads the NFL in yards passing (4,451) and completion percentage (69.6). He also was named to his first Pro Bowl. In just his age 25 season, Tagovailoa has a great chance to move several spots up this rankings in years to come.

5. Mark Brunell

After helping the University of Washington win a national title while playing part time due to a knee injury, Mark Brunell made a name for himself with the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars after being originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1993. Throughout the eight-plus years he spent with the Jaguars, he threw for over 25,000 yards and 144 touchdowns. He took the Jaguars to the playoffs from 1996 through 1999 and made the AFC Championship Game twice.

While Brunell wasn't able to replicate his numbers with other teams in the NFL, he still was able to have a solid career in the league, especially as a left-handed passer. His time with the Jaguars makes him a top-five left-handed quarterback in NFL history.

4. Michael Vick

Michael Vick is one of the best mobile quarterbacks to ever play the game. The fact that he's a lefty made him even more special in the NFL, and who can forget just how dominant he was in Madden?

Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Vick made the Pro Bowl in just his second season thanks to his exciting style of play and impressive rushing exploits. He made two more Pro Bowls in 2004 and 2005 before breaking Bobby Douglass' quarterback rushing record with 1,039 yards on the ground in 2006.

However, Vick's issues off the field led to him missing two seasons. He ultimately returned with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and made it to one more Pro Bowl in the 2010 season.

Overall, Vick had a stellar career, posting a total of 22,464 passing yards, 133 passing touchdowns, 6,109 rushing yards and 36 scores on the ground. Vick was the talk of the town in the early 2000s as a left-handed passer, and he wound up overcoming his off-the-field issues during his return.

3. Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason is a top-three quarterback in terms of his left-handed peers. In his 14 years in the NFL, he was at his finest with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 1988, he had the best year of his extensive career. An MVP winner, he tossed for 3,572 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Even though he was bested by the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Esiason deserves credit for his incredible campaign.

In all, the four-time Pro Bowler finished his career with almost 38,000 passing yards and 247 passing touchdowns. Esiason goes down as one of the greatest left-handed passers in NFL history, and his contributions to the game of football only help his case in the top three.

2. Ken Stabler

Ken “The Snake” Stabler made his case to be in the top two in terms of left-handed passers. As a Hall of Famer, Stabler played for 15 years but is most remembered for his 10 years with the Oakland Raiders. He made the Raiders a household name in the NFL, taking them to the playoffs throughout the '70s. He even led them to multiple AFC Championship Games.

As one of the most clutch quarterbacks to play the game, he had arguably his best season in 1974. Stabler won MVP that year with 2,469 passing yards and 12 interceptions as he led the Raiders to the AFC Championship Game.

I say arguably because he was even better statistically in the 1976 season, and it was that season that got capped off by a Super Bowl victory. Whichever season you prefer (getting the ring is always the cherry on top), Stabler established himself as an all-time great throughout his career and is one of just two left-handed quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame.

Who did you expect at No. 1?

The greatest left-handed quarterback in NFL history will be Steve Young for the foreseeable future. As a three-time Super Bowl champion, he also was First-Team All-Pro team in three consecutive seasons, won MVP twice and was a Pro Bowler seven times in a row.

From 1992-1994, Young was the best quarterback in the NFL. In those years, he threw for 11,457 yards and 89 passing touchdowns. He rushed for 1,237 yards and 13 touchdowns. The lefty won the third of his three Super Bowls to cap off that 1994 season (he won MVP that year), and he also won Super Bowl MVP with his big performance against the San Diego Chargers.

Being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the icing on this incredible cake. Steve Young is the definition of greatness and is the definition of the greatest left-handed quarterback in NFL history. It will take a truly special talent to unseat Young from this perch.