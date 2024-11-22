The Green Bay Packers are set for a tough matchup in Week 12 when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. However, for the first time this season, the 49ers will be going in as the underdog.

Coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers (7-3) are thanking their lucky stars after the team's poor performance last week against the Chicago Bears. All the bad fortune is still falling on the Bears, as was made evident when the Packers blocked a Cairo Santos 46-yard field goal in regulation, making it 11 in a row over their NFC North rivals.

The same sort of bad luck followed all the way through to the Bay Area, as the 49ers (5-5) took their fifth loss of the season to the Seattle Seahawks, likewise in the final moments of the game. A Geno Smith rushing touchdown was the difference. The 49ers are now reeling, holding on for dear life in the NFC playoff race in what has become one of the most tightly contested divisions in the NFL.

For Green Bay, who are in quite the division race of their own, they're still attempting to upstage both the Lions and the Vikings to take the division crown with seven games remaining. So, let's get into our Packers bold predictions versus the 49ers in Week 12.

Christian Watson has another big week, this time 60 yards and a touchdown versus 49ers

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had a career-high performance last week against the Bears, racking up 150 receiving yards on just four catches, including a 60-yard reception. However, what eluded him was a touchdown. The third-year receiver has only two scores on the season, making Week 12 feel like the perfect time for him to find the end zone again after such a productive game last week.

Packers sack Brock Purdy at least twice, pick of at least once, hold to just one touchdown

Green Bay will aim to give 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a tough time on Sunday. With San Francisco’s season now heavily reliant on Purdy due to the slew of injuries plaguing the team, the Packers will look to exploit any weaknesses.

Purdy had been struggling with turnovers earlier this season but seemed to clean things up until last week’s game against Seattle, where he threw an interception. Additionally, his offensive line has been less protective recently, allowing four sacks over the last three games.

While Purdy poses a greater challenge than Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense did last week, the Packers’ defense could still have a productive outing. They’ll look to snap their two-game streak without an interception and aim to limit passing touchdowns—having allowed just three over the past four games—and keep dialing up pressure.

Jordan Love throws for 230 yards a touchdown and no interceptions

The 2024 season hasn’t gone as Jordan Love hoped. The second-year starter began the year dealing with an injury after the first game and has struggled with inconsistency throughout, often completing less than 60% of his passes and throwing costly interceptions. So far, Love has 16 touchdowns but has already matched last season’s total of 11 interceptions. He’s thrown at least one pick in all eight of his appearances this season, including one against the Bears last week.

The bold prediction here is that Love will take a step toward turning his season around with one of his better performances. For the first time this season, he’ll avoid throwing a pick while also racking up at least 230 passing yards and a touchdown.

Second half battle ends with Packers win over 49ers

This matchup could come down to which team performs better in the second half. Both the Packers and 49ers rank in the middle of the pack in second-half scoring. San Francisco edges Green Bay slightly, averaging 12.5 second-half points to the Packers’ 12.3. Over their last three games, the 49ers have averaged 15.7 points in the second half compared to the Packers’ 13.7, per Team Rankings. Adding to the challenge for Green Bay is their home second-half average of 11.8 points, compared to the 49ers’ 13.3 on the road, which could give San Francisco a slight advantage.

However, the 49ers are dealing with significant injury concerns. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been limited in practice due to a sore right shoulder, and there’s uncertainty around Nick Bosa’s availability. Even if both suit up, they may not be at full strength.

Given the style of play for both teams, expect this game to remain close into the fourth quarter. But with the 49ers’ injuries and Green Bay’s home-field advantage, the Packers are likely to pull out the win in a close one.