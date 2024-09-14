With a Green Bay Packers Week 2 game scheduled against the Indianapolis Colts, many eyes will be on the Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Colts game, we'll be making our Packers Week 2 predictions.

Green Bay lost a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, 34-29. More impactful than the loss was quarterback Jordan Love going down with an injury on the second to last play of the game.

Love's injury status is up in the air, and there are conflicting reports on when he will return. Head coach Matt LaFleur hasn't ruled out Love playing in Week 2, as he is questionable heading into the game on Sunday.

Love's status will be important to monitor heading into their matchup against the Colts. If he isn't able to play, Malik Willis will start at quarterback for the Packers. Green Bay acquired Willis as their backup quarterback in the offseason.

Willis started three games in his rookie campaign in the 2022 season. He completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. Willis rushed for 123 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

While the Packers lost in Week 1, they showed flashes of the talented team they can be. However, heading into their Week 2 matchup, a lot will depend on who starts at quarterback. With that in mind, let's dive into our Packers Week 2 predictions.

Josh Jacobs runs for over 100 yards

Whether Love plays or not, Josh Jacobs will be heavily involved in Green Bay's offense. Jacobs rushed for 84 yards on 16 attempts in Week 1. The 26-year-old was a key free agency addition for the Packers, and he should have a big game in Week 2.

In Week 1, the Houston Texans exposed the Colts' run defense. They rushed for 213 yards as a team, including 159 yards on the ground and a touchdown from the Texans' starting back, Joe Mixon. Jacobs should be a featured part of the game for Green Bay on Sunday as they look to take pressure off an injured Love or their backup quarterback in Willis.

Packers' defense forces multiple turnovers

While the consistency wasn't there for the Packers' defense in Week 1, they were able to force multiple Eagles turnovers. Green Bay picked off Jalen Hurts twice while also recovering a fumble. Free agency addition Xavier McKinney came away with one of the interceptions, instantly making an impact on the Packers' defense.

McKinney expressed confidence after his first interception of the season, stating, “I think this year you'll see a lot of that. I'll be able to get really good reads on these quarterbacks, and it's going to be fun.” The Packers will be up against Anthony Richardson and the Colts offense in Week 2. Richardson threw one interception in Week 1 against the Texans.

Head coach Matt LaFleur described the challenge of playing a dual-threat quarterback in Richardson, stating, “You saw it last week when Richardson threw the ball 60-some-odd yards in the air. So, this is a very explosive offense. It's a great challenge. When you're playing a quarterback as athletic as Richardson is, he's going to stretch you in a lot of different ways.” Although it will be a challenge to contain Richardson, Green Bay's talented defense should be able to force multiple turnovers.

The Packers have a tough game ahead against a talented Colts team. The status of Love will be vital to monitor, as the offense could look completely different depending on whether he is able to go or if Willis starts.