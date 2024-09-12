The Green Bay Packers suffered a season opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. While the team’s biggest concern following the Week One defeat is the injury to starting quarterback Jordan Love, defense is also a pressing issue. The Packers gave up four touchdowns to Philadelphia in the 34-29 loss.

Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley recognized the problem and promised to fix things moving forward. “It wasn't good enough. It wasn't coached well enough, and it wasn't executed well enough. We will be better than that,” Hafley said per USA Today’s Ryan Wood on X.

The Packers fired former defensive coordinator Joe Barry following the 2023 season after he served three years in the role for Green Bay. The team hired Hafley from Boston College to replace Barry as DC. Hafley spent four seasons as head coach of Boston College.

Packers players have been supportive of Hafley and his defense. However, the Eagles spoiled his debut as an NFL defensive coordinator. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, adding 33 rushing yards on 13 attempts. The Packers did intercept him twice while forcing a fumble and adding two sacks but the Eagles were able to move the ball far too freely against Green Bay.

The Eagles dominated the Packers’ defense in Week One

Saquon Barkley did the real damage in this matchup. In his first game with Philadelphia, the former New York Giants star running back carried the ball 24 times for 109 yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding two receptions for 23 yards and another score. Barkley finished with three touchdowns in a memorable debut with his new team.

The Packers-Eagles Week One matchup took place in Brazil where conditions on the field drew heavy criticism. Green Bay defensive tackle Kenny Clark was vocal in his disapproval of the playing surface, calling the field “trash.”

The Friday night tilt was the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil. And some players hope it’s the last. It wasn’t just the losing side that took issue with the field conditions. Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts admitted it was difficult to get traction on the subpar surface and called the experience “challenging.” Philly tight end Dallas Goedert complained of slipping on a route and needing to change cleats.

The Packers head back to Green Bay for their Week Two matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Indy lost their opener 29-27 to the Houston Texans. Hafley and Green Bay hope to have better luck limiting the Colts and second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.