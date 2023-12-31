Packers need a win over the Vikings to stay alive in NFC playoff picture

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will face off in Week 17 on New Year's Eve on this week's edition of Sunday Night Football in what is still a pivotal matchup toward the NFC playoff picture. But just barely.

Granted, it's still going to take some luck for either team to potentially sneak in as one of the top-7 teams and one of the three Wild Cards, but the Packers (7-8) and Vikings (7-8) are both still clinging to a chance at entering the postseason. The Vikings are actually two spots better at the 8th seed with the Packers at the 10th seed, with the Atlanta Falcons just ahead of Green Bay.

After losing two straight, the Packers found their way back into the win column last week after surviving a late rally comeback by the Carolina Panthers to win by 33-30. Jordan Love was a big reason for that and continues to improve in his first full year as a starter in replacement of Aaron Rodgers.

This is a must-win game for both teams. If the Vikings lose, their odds drop to 5% of making the playoffs, and for the Packers, it's even worse, dropping all the way to 1%, according to NFL.com. Now, let's get into some Packers Sunday Night Football Week 17 bold predictions.

Packers defensive struggles continue and make Vikings QB Jaren Hall look impressive

Packers fans are just about sick of Joe Barry's defense. For weeks, most have suspected that the third-year defensive coordinator would be fired. That might have been the case if the Packers would have lost to the Panthers last weekend, who they allowed to score the most points all season.

The Vikings have had a bit of a revolving door at quarterback since Kirk Cousins went down, and next up is rookie Jaren Hall after Nick Mullens is going to the bench. With the way this Packers defense is struggling and making lesser-experienced quarterbacks like Tommy DeVito and Bryce Young look like MVPs, Hall is in line to have a good day.

Jordan Love makes it three weeks with no interceptions

It hasn't always been the best season for Jordan Love in his first season as a starter for the Packers. But the quarterback has continued to improve week by week. His giveaways have been a big reason for that. He currently has 11 interceptions on the year but has thrown just one in his last six games. Love will make it a third straight game without a pick, which would be the second time he's done so this season.

Keisean Nixson repeats Week 17 against the Vikings from last season

Keisean Nixson is one of the best kick return specialists in the NFL. In Week 17 of last year's game against the Vikings, he ran a kickoff return 105 yards to give the Packers a lead early in the first quarter, which they never surrendered. Nixson has shown glimpses again this season of what he's capable of but has yet to hit paydirt. Maybe he will remind the Vikings what he's capable of on Sunday Night Football.

Packers beat Vikings on Sunday Night Football

The Vikings have lost four out of their last five games, and what's worse is they are 2-5 at home this season. As for the series between these two, it's been pretty even as of late with victories going back and forth. Even with the Packers' struggles on defense and the fact they could easily make the Vikings rookie quarterback Hall look like a stud, the Packers will come out with a narrow victory.