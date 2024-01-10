Greta Gerwig responded to Jo Koy's Barbie ribs from the Golden Globes.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has responded to Jo Koy's jabs at her film at the Golden Globes. Koy hosted this year's ceremony and didn't hold back when it came to Gerwig's latest.

Jo Koy's Barbie rib

At one point during the Golden Globes, Koy joked about the “Barbenheimer” craze. He said that Oppenheimer “is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies.”

She didn't take any offense to the joke, though. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today show (via Deadline), Gerwig revealed her feelings on the matter.

“Well, he’s not wrong. She’s the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll… Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she’s there to be projected upon,” Gerwig responded.

She continued, “The insight that [Barbie creator] Ruth Handler had when she was watching her daughter play with baby dolls, is she realized, ‘My daughter doesn’t want to pretend to be a mother. She wants to pretend to be a grown woman.

“Barbie has been around since 1959… she’s been a villain and she’s been a hero, but it felt like in a way even though it’s so seemingly superficial that it was such a rich place to start,” she concluded.

Regardless of Jo Koy's ribs, Greta Gerwig's Barbie was a smash hit. It was the biggest movie of the year in 2023, making over $1.4 billion at the box office. The film was also up for several Golden Globes and will likely be in the Oscars conversation. Coming up, Gerwig will take her talents to Netflix. She will be adapting some of C.S. Lewis's Narnia books for the streaming service.