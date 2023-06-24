The Memphis Grizzlies have been fairly busy to start the 2023 NBA offseason. While they have had to deal with the repercussions of Ja Morant's continued off-court issues, they haven't been stagnant as they look to upgrade their roster. And while their two additions in the 2023 NBA Draft weren't the most exciting, they are rather intriguing.

The Grizzlies made waves around the NBA when they jumped in as the third team in the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster at the last second. For their role in the trade, they brought in Marcus Smart to come help shore up their backcourt, but dealt away a pair of first-round draft picks, one of which was the 25th overall selection in the 2023 draft, and key backup point guard Tyus Jones.

While the 25th pick in the draft was never going to be the most helpful pick for Memphis, trading out of the first round took away most of the excitement surrounding the night. Still, the Grizzlies ended up making a pair of picks late in the second round, so let's take a look at those picks and hand out grades for each of them.

Pick No. 45: Gregory Jackson II, F, South Carolina

Late second round picks are spots where teams take fliers on players in hopes they can somehow find a way to contribute in their rotation. With that in mind, the selection of Gregory Jackson II could end up being a shrewd pick for the Grizzlies. Jackson is a rangy forward who has a lot of room to grow on offense, but could end up turning himself into a three-and-d wing if everything goes right for him.

In his first and only season with South Carolina, Jackson showed promise, but wasn't all that consistent for the Gamecocks (15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.8 APG, 38.4 FG%). Jackson struggled with his efficiency from the field throughout the season, and while he still managed to score 15 points a game, he was taking 14 shots per contest to get there.

Jackson's 32.4 percentage on threes shows there's some signs of life for him behind the arc, but in order for him to play in the NBA, he's going to need to hit way more than 41.9 percent of his two-point shots. Jackson is extremely raw, but he's only 18 years old, and he could have a good opportunity to grow with the Grizzlies.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Final Grade: B+

Pick No. 56: Tarik Biberovic, G, Fenerbahce

Taking fliers on players in the second round is pretty much all you can, but even then, the addition of Tarik Biberovic is a confusing one for the Grizzlies. Biberovic, who has been playing for Fenerbahce in his native Turkey since 2018, never really found his role with them, but still ended up showcasing enough to get selected by Memphis.

Biberovic's numbers in the 2022-23 season (3.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.5 APG, 33.9 FG%) help show why this is such a confusing pick. Biberovic has come off the bench throughout each of his five seasons with Fenerbahce, and hasn't been particularly effective during any of those seasons. Even though it was the third-to-last pick in the draft, there was better value available for Memphis here.

The Grizzlies will likely be content to stash Biberovic in Europe and hope that he can get more minutes to help him realize his potential moving forward. But realistically speaking, there's a very small chance that Biberovic ever finds his way to the NBA, making this a very confusing pick for Memphis, even if there weren't many options to choose from.

Final Grade: D