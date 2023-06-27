After making a major trade just ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies will now look to improve the team in free agency. Amid Ja Morant's suspension, the acquisition of Marcus Smart and Dillon Brooks' all-but-certain exit from Memphis, the Grizzlies are certainly a team to watch in 2023 NBA free agency.

Smart will presumably replace Brooks in the starting lineup when Morant is back on the court. The Grizzlies could find their fifth starter during Morant's absence in 2023 free agency. Memphis is unlikely to land an All-Star in free agency. The Grizzlies are over the salary cap, making the mid-level exception the team's best route to add an impact player.

The Grizzlies aren't far from being a championship contender. They've been the Western Conference's No. 2 seed in back-to-back years. A young team that continues to find itself in controversy, Memphis desperately needs to add veteran leadership in free agency if it wants a chance of making a run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Let's take a look at the two best Grizzlies' targets in free agency after the 2023 NBA Draft.

Harrison Barnes

After creating extra salary-cap space on the night of the NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings appear to be ready to pursue one of the top names in free agency. That probably means that the Kings are ready to let Harrison Barnes walk in free agency. If Sacramento isn't going to bring Barnes back, the Grizzlies should do their best to lure Barnes to Memphis.

Barnes would seamlessly take Brooks' spot in the starting lineup to start the season. He's not the same defender that Brooks is, but Barnes' maturity and experience outweigh what Brooks brings to the table. While Brooks takes too many shots despite his offensive limitations, Barnes knows his role in the offense. Barnes averaged 15.0 points on 47.3% shooting from the field and 37.4% shooting from 3-point range. He attempted fewer than 10 field goals per game for the first time in seven years, and it helped give the Kings the best offensive rating of all time.

Barnes was a model of consistency in four full seasons with Sacramento. He played 93.8% of the Kings' games, averaging at least 14.5 points on at least 46% shooting and 37.4% 3-point shooting each year. With Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane on the floor, Barnes is the perfect role player to support the Grizzlies' star trio.

Seth Curry

The Grizzlies need shooting. Badly. Memphis' inability to score in the half-court is the single biggest reason why it failed to escape the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs despite being the No. 2 seed. The Grizzlies' 102.8 offensive rating was the worst of any West team in the postseason. Memphis shot just 31.2% from 3-point range. The Los Angeles Lakers' defense doesn't deserve all of the credit. During the regular season, the Grizzlies ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage.

Seth Curry is the best pure shooter in 2023 free agency. He just shot north of 40% from distance in what was a down year by his standards. Curry is a 43.5% career 3-point shooter. It puts him sixth on the all-time list, even ahead of his brother Stephen Curry.

Curry also brings the veteran elements that the Grizzlies seem to need in their locker room. He's 32 years old and has thrived in some of the biggest games of his career. During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Curry averaged 18.8 points in 12 playoff games for the Philadelphia 76ers. His career 46.8% 3-point shooting in the playoffs would sure come in handy for Memphis during the 2024 postseason.