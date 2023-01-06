By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on the up and up. In fact, they have won five games in a row bridging 2022 and 2023. As such, they have shot up to a tie with the Denver Nuggets for No. 1 overall in the Western Conference with a 25-13 win-loss record. They are a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and own the longest active winning streak right now this season. Despite that, for Memphis to be considered a true title contender, they have some needs to be addressed. That means coach Taylor Jenkins and GM Zach Kleiman need to make some interesting decisions by the time the trade deadline arrives. Here we will look at the two best trades the Memphis Grizzlies must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

We expect the Grizzlies to maintain their current roster and continue to improve on their previous season’s success. Despite dealing with injuries this season, the team has performed pretty well, as proven by their current standing.

The Grizzlies are focusing on developing their players naturally and have had success so far. Again, they are tied for the best record in the Western Conference and rank third in net efficiency (behind the Celtics and Cavs). However, they have struggled a bit defensively. They have also not had their three key players on the court at the same time due to injuries.

While the Grizzlies have the assets to acquire a standout player, they may also consider making strategic moves to support the current team and help their young players grow.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Grizzlies must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Deal with Danny Green’s expiring contract

The Grizzlies should definitely consider trading Danny Green. His expiring contract could be used as a trade chip to acquire more help for the team. Keep in mind that Green’s $10 million salary will become fully guaranteed on January 10 unless he is waived. Right now, Green is currently recovering from a torn ACL. He may not return to the court at full strength or even return at all, by the playoffs. This means that his expiring contract could be useful as a salary-matching tool in a potential trade.

Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic could be a potential trade target for the Grizzlies. Harris has played well for the Magic this season. In 11 games, he has averaged 10.1 points and 1.5 triples. He has also shot 49.4 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. Harris could be a great addition to the Grizzlies, especially with starting shooting guard Desmond Bane still out. Harris could provide veteran insurance on the wing and contribute immediately with his shooting and defensive skills. The Magic may also be willing to take on Danny Green’s expiring $10 million contract in exchange for a pick.

2. Upgrade at the wing or in the middle

Aside from trading Green, the Grizzlies may also consider making upgrades to their wing depth in order to become major title contenders. Acquiring players like Zach LaVine or OG Anunoby would make the team more challenging to defend against. Yes, those are pretty big names, but hear us out.

Imagine LaVine or Anunoby’s scoring abilities with Morant’s passing instincts. The Grizzlies would have two highly athletic perimeter players who could attack the rim. It would be a pick-your-poison situation for opposing teams. Memphis also already has Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., who have shown improvement in their development this season. Adding a fourth star player to the core of the team could make the Grizzlies nearly unbeatable. While it may be a long shot, the team has the luxury of being able to pursue these big dreams without feeling pressure to make a deal.

Perhaps even more boldly, Memphis may consider making some changes to their frontcourt, too. Keep in mind that while Steven Adams is a solid defender and rebounder, he does not offer much offensively outside of setting screens. He is also a liability at the foul line. As a result, the Grizzlies may consider exploring options to upgrade their frontcourt by replacing Adams.

One potential target for the team could be Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. Yes, that’s another big name, but again, hear us out.

Turner is having a standout season, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and shooting percentages. He is scoring 16.7 points per game on an efficient 55.7 percent field goal percentage and 39.8 percent three-point percentage. He is also pulling down 7.9 rebounds per game. Turner’s two-way impact and versatility would make him a valuable addition to the Grizzlies.

If the Grizzlies were to acquire Turner, he could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Jackson Jr. Both players are capable of handling themselves on the perimeter and are strong defenders at the rim. Overall, adding a player like Turner could be a smart move for the Grizzlies as they look to make the next step toward becoming bona fide championship challengers.