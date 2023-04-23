Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday despite a tremendous performance from Ja Morant. One of the primary storylines from the game was Dillon Brooks’ dirty foul on LeBron James which led to a flagrant 2 call and an ejection. Rather than explaining himself after the game, Brooks opted to stay silent, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. ‘I ain’t talking,’ he told me,” MacMahon shared on Twitter.

Brooks will need to discuss the incident at some point. For now, he’s deciding not to speak on the play.

For those who missed it, Brooks hit James below the belt while reaching for the basketball in the third quarter.

Dillon Brooks hit LeBron James below the belt 👀 Brooks was given a flagrant foul and has been EJECTED from the game. pic.twitter.com/ZJBDHUOCVW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s a chance that Dillon Brooks could receive a suspension for his hard foul on LeBron. Ja Morant addressed the possibility of a Brooks suspension after the game.

“With how they treat Dillon [Brooks], I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he is [suspended],” Morant said. “I felt like he was ejected because of past ejections made in games before.”

The Grizzlies didn’t do much to help Morant in the 111-101 defeat against the Lakers on Saturday night. If Brooks is forced to miss Game 4, it would be even more crucial that the rest of the team steps up around Morant. Otherwise, the Grizzlies may find themselves down in the series 3-1.

For now, they trail 2-1 and are in desperate need of a Game 4 victory. We will continue to provide updates on this Grizzlies-Lakers series as they are made available.