Dillon Brooks has made a name for himself as one of the biggest agitators in the NBA, as he constantly is finding himself in the middle of fights or arguments with his opponents. But Brooks’ tormentive ways may have finally caught up to him after he picked up another technical foul on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Brooks exchanged words with Nikola Jokic after he appeared to grab Jokic’s arm after the Grizzlies made a basket, prompting Jokic to get in his face. Double technical fouls were assessed, but it ended up being far more costly for Brooks, as it was his 16th technical foul of the season. That means that unless the NBA rescinds this foul on Brooks, he will face a one-game suspension for picking up too many technical fouls.

Nikola Jokic and Dillon Brooks exchange words 😳 Double techs were issued.pic.twitter.com/eBPf35xI8y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

Via Tim MacMahon:

“Dillon Brooks and Nikola Jokic just received double technicals. It’s the 16th T of the season for Brooks, which will trigger a one-game suspension unless this technical gets rescinded by the league office.”

Brooks is renowned for his ability to aggravate his opponents, and it has finally caught up to him. This isn’t the most egregious thing he’s done this season to make his opponent upset, but you can’t continually pick up technical fouls in the way that Brooks has. As a result, he’s set to miss one of the Grizzlies upcoming games.

Even if the league decides to rescind this foul call on Brooks, there’s a very good chance that he will just end up picking another one up at some point down the line. It will be interesting to see if this sticks, but Brooks will almost certainly have to miss a game for the Grizzlies at one point or another.