Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant signed a new endorsement deal to become the new face of Powerade, according to Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg news.

“Once the opportunity came up, I accepted,” Ja Morant said, via Bhasin. “It was something I really couldn’t pass up. It’s big-time.”

This is the biggest marketing blitz in the brand’s 36-year history, according to Bhasin. The brand is going through a major overhaul under new management.

Morant will appear in television commercials, billboards, store displays and events for Powerade’s relaunch which is scheduled for this month ahead of the NCAA tournament. The makeover also includes a new formula and new packaging that is being rolled out to stores, according to Bhasin.

Powerade is owned by Coca-Cola Co., and was placed under its Bodyarmor division at the beginning of 2023. The goal is to reinvigorate the brand that has fallen behind Gatorade, which is a Pepsi product.

Powerade is spending. more than $10 million on national TV commercials, radio spots and digital ads coming into this year, according to Bhasin.

Bodyarmor Chief Executive Officer Fed Muyshondt is a big part of the vision for Powerade, which includes new five-year plans to attempt to compete with Pepsi’s Gatorade. The hope for the Coca-Cola brand is that the combination of Bodyarmor and Powerade will be able to accomplish that. Another part of that is using the Grizzlies star a ton.

“You’re going to see Ja Morant everywhere,” Muyshodt said, via Bhasin.

Powerade is making major changes, and Ja Morant will be the face of the new look for the brand. Expect to see him involved in a ton of ways.