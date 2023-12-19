As Ja Morant comes back from suspension Tuesday, Gilbert Arenas offers some words to the player.

Former player Gilbert Arenas offered up some advice to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant as the star player debuts tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant has been serving a 25-game suspension as he had multiple incidents of waving a gun on camera.

Arenas has also had incidents of his own involving handgun violations which is why he gave Morant some thoughts on his show Tuesday. Consequently, he said that with Morant's past actions, it can destroy someone's career or at the very least hinder it like it did with him.

“You see how easily your whole life can be taken out of your hands,” Arenas said. “When I did it, I was 28… Find people around you that really care about just who you are as a person.”

Arenas wants Morant to learn from the past

How the Morant saga started is when he was suspended eight games last season for showing off a gun in a video at a nightclub. Subsequently, Morant would meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and promised that he saw the “error of his ways” according to NBC Sports. However, after the season ended, he was seen waving a gun on a live stream which prompted the 25-game suspension. Arenas said to Morant to take past events and learn from it.

“Just grow with every experience you are going to encounter,” Arenas said. “But realize there are people out there that are trying to take it from you. You really got to understand that. What you did was on the internet, you see how much it cost you.”

Morant was selected No. 2 overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State, behind his opponent tonight in Zion Williamson who was No. 1 out of Duke University. He has been an exciting player in the NBA thus far as he has tons of attributes that makes up a star player.

All in all, the 24-year old makes his season debut tonight for the Grizzlies as they face the Pelicans. To say the Grizzlies have struggled without Morant is an understatement as the team is 6-19 which puts them thirteenth in the Western Conference.