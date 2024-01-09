Grizzlies fans express their frustrations after it was revealed that Ja Morant is out for the season due to a shoulder injury.

Ja Morant's season is over, and the whole Memphis Grizzlies fanbase can't believe it.

On Monday, Morant has been officially ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season due to a shoulder injury. According to a statement released by the Grizzlies, the superstar guard “suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder,” which revealed an “underlying labral tear” upon further testing and MRI.

With that said, Morant is now set to undergo surgery that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

“Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season,” the Grizzlies statement revealed.

Sure enough, the news came as a shock to a lot of fans, especially since it hasn't been long since Ja Morant came back from his 25-game suspension. The fact that he sustained the injury during practice makes it all the more frustrating for the Grizzlies faithful.

“Absolutely devastating news for Ja Morant. He was having such an incredible return and the league is much more exciting with him playing. Speedy recovery #12,” Ashley Nicole Moss wrote.

“Ja Morant is out for the season. This comes right after Taylor Jenkins says it was soreness. I'm done trusting this front office, this coaching staff, this medical staff, everything,” a disappointed fan shared, referencing the recent injury update on the Grizzlies star that noted he's dealing with shoulder soreness.

Another commenter said, “From suspension to surgery, Morant's year has been anything but easy. Hoping for a strong comeback next season.”

Morant has played just nine games so far this season following his return, and he has been impactful to say the least. The Grizzlies have gone 6-3 in those games he played, with the superstar averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.

Many had hoped that Morant's return would spark a turnaround and help the Grizzlies compete for a postseason spot. It definitely looked like they were on the rise; unfortunately, the injury happened.

Here are more reactions to Morant's season-ending injury:

It's a sad day indeed for Morant and the Grizzlies. Hopefully, the youngster can recover quickly and get healthy in time for the next season.