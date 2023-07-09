Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant isn't really the most popular NBA player right now. After his second IG Live gun incident, his haters and detractors have only increased in numbers. The criticisms don't seem to be stopping anytime soon as well.

Instead of being discouraged by all the backlash he's getting, though, Morant appears to be using them as motivation. In fact, he even sent a rather stern warning to all the haters, saying that he's taking note of everything they are saying about him. On Twitter, he wrote “everything is being noted” before using the “tornado” and “soon” emojis, as if hinting he'll be back stronger and better.

For those not in the know, Morant has been suspended for 25 games after he brandished a gun during an Instagram Live early in the offseason. It was already the second instance he did so, with the NBA being lenient in his first one.

everything is being noted ✍🏽

🌪️🔜 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 9, 2023

It's definitely great to see Ja Morant using all the criticisms towards him as a fuel for the 2023-24 season. Grizzlies fans certainly couldn't wish for anything better than a motivated Morant.

However, hopes are high that he has also learned his lesson. The backlash he's getting because of the gun scandal isn't unfounded or unwarranted. He made a mistake, plain and simple. Instead of arguing about it, however, he needs to take the opportunity to reflect on his actions and make sure it won't happen again. At the end of the day, he's a role model for many kids, and he represents the NBA brand that has a global appeal. He can't use his platform to promote actions that negatively impacts others.