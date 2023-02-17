The NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend is finally here, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Beyond just the All-Star Game itself, the various side events the league has added over the years also generate a ton of buzz. The first, and arguably most successful, of these side events was the iconic Slam Dunk Contest.

The NBA introduced the Slam Dunk Contest in 1976, and it became a permanent part of All-Star Weekend in 1984. Since then, the event has captured the hearts of NBA fans thanks to the athleticism and showmanship the athletes display. The event has produced some controversial results over the years, but fans still love it all the same.

Without further ado, here is the rundown on the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Date, time, location and how to watch

The 2023 Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz. The official start time is 8 p.m., but will actually begin following the conclusion of the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest earlier in the night. Just like the proceeding events, the Slam Dunk Contest will air on TNT.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Format

The Slam Dunk Contest contains two separate rounds, each containing two dunks per player. The judges will score each dunk between 40 and 50, with the average of their scores determining the dunk’s overall score. Participants will attempt their second dunk in reverse order of their first dunk’s score (lowest score goes first, second-lowest goes second, etc.) The two participants with the highest composite score in the first round will move on to the championship round, and the player with the highest composite score in that round will win the whole event.

Each participant has 90 seconds plus an additional try to complete a dunk and will have three attempts total. The NBA defines a “try” as “any action taken in an effort to attempt a dunk,” and an “attempt” as “the player controlling the ball while airborne and moving it towards the rim.” Any player who wants to use props in their dunk must have the NBA approve them in advance.

The event has multiple tie-breaking procedures in place to determine a winner if necessary. If a tie occurs in the first round, the judges will decide which participant(s) will advance to the championship round. If a tie occurs in the championship round, each participant will attempt one more dunk to determine the champion. In the event that dunk ends in a tie, the judges will simply choose a winner.

Participants and judges

Below is a list of participants and judges for the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest. The list of participants doesn’t have the star power of past editions, but that just means new players have a chance to make a name for themselves. Meanwhile, the list of judges features five basketball legends, including one from the WNBA.

Participants

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

Judges

Jamal Crawford, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Lisa Leslie, eight-time WNBA All-Star

Karl Malone, 14-time NBA All-Star

Harold Minor, two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion

Dominique Wilkins, nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has captured the hearts of fans everywhere, and this year should be no exception. Be sure to tune in to the event on Saturday night.